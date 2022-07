CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday morning, children under the age of 6 can get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Coastal Health District. All you have to do is go online, there are appointments available starting at 8:30 a.m. in Chatham County and there are also appointments available in Bryan County, but you do not have to be a local resident in that county to get vaccinated.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO