'Twin Peaks' actor Lenny Von Dohlen dies at 64 after 'long illness,' manager says

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen, known for roles in "Twin Peaks" and "Electric Dreams," died Tuesday, his manager confirmed. He was 64.

Von Dohlen died at home in Los Angeles after a "long illness," his longtime manager, Steven J. Wolf, confirmed to USA TODAY in a release.

The actor's most recognizable role was Harold Smith, the agoraphobic horticulturalist in the '90s mystery drama "Twin Peaks" and its prequel, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me."

Other projects over the last 40 years included appearances in "Billy Galvin," "CSI: Miami," "Chicago Hope," "Thirtysomething," "Home Alone 3," "Tollbooth," "Cadillac" and "One Good Turn."

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen arrives to The American Film Institute Presents "Twin Peaks-The Entire Mystery" Blu-Ray/DVD Release Screening at the Vista Theatre on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Most recently, Von Dohlen acted in an upcoming indie comedy film titled "Sallywood," starring Sally Kirkland, Michael Lerner and Keith Carradine, that is currently in post-production, his manager said.

Von Dohlen was born in Augusta, Georgia, and grew up in Goliad, Texas, before majoring in drama at the University of Texas at Austin and later graduating from Loretto Heights College in Denver.

He began his acting work in theater in New York and around the country. The actor's first on-screen role came in 1981 when he appeared in the Emmy-winning TV movie "Kent State." Two years later, his film debut was in the Oscar-winning "Tender Mercies," which his manager said landed him the leading role in the tech dramedy "Electric Dreams."

Survivors include Von Dohlen's partner, the playwright James Still, daughter Hazel Von Dohlen, mother Gay Von Dohlen and siblings Mary Gay, Catherine and John David Von Dohlen.

