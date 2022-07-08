ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves

July 8 (Reuters) - Global companies that make baby formula are bringing products into the United States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage partly triggered by Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products in February.

Importers include Neocate maker Danone SA (DANO.PA), while New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra (FCG.NZ) and a2 Milk (ATM.NZ) have submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby formula to the United States.

Once the products arrive in the country and receive a sign-off from the FDA, the manufacturers will distribute them through their existing supply chains and cater to unfulfilled orders, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

While Abbott reopened its plant in Michigan on June 4, severe thunderstorms and rain caused it to stop production of its EleCare specialty baby formula almost two weeks later. read more

Here's a list of companies that are bringing in baby formula to the U.S. market in the wake of the crisis:

Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Leah Douglas in Washington and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

