Public Safety

Millions in refunds await those who used Western Union to pay scammers

By Kate Gibson
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople tricked into wiring money to fraudsters through Western Union have until the end of August to file for a full refund as part of a $586 million settlement reached by the company and the government. The Department of Justice has already distributed more than $366 million to more...

CBS Chicago

Six current, former U.S. Postal employees accused of collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, business loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Bank of America worker, 42, who faked terminal cancer in £1.8m insurance scam and blew the money on cars, property, and private education for his children is jailed for six years

A former Bank of America worker who faked having terminal cancer as part of a series of scams worth a combined £1.8 million has been jailed for more than six years. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, falsely said he would be dead within 12 months, faking medical documentation and letters from a consultant to claim insurance money between October 2020 and May last year.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Some Western Union
Daily Beast

PPP Scammer Bought a Bentley With $1.9 Million He Stole

Instead of speeding around in the Bentley he bought with his ill-gotten Paycheck Protection Program funds, Leon Miles will be riding in a police van to prison. Miles, a 53-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 72 months behind bars for stealing $1.9 million by submitting fake claims to the Paycheck Protection Program, created with CARES Act funding to alleviate small businesses’ economic stress from COVID-19 challenges. Prosecutors said Miles falsely claimed his company had more than a $762,000 monthly payroll with 50 employees. With the money, he bought a $250,000 Bentley Continental and a $100,000 2020 Cadillac Escalade. The court seized the cars—one of which was totaled—and the remaining $1.3 million. “Leon Miles indulged himself at the expense of U.S. taxpayers by both defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program and victimizing those business owners who legitimately needed the benefits,” IRS special agent Thomas M. Fattorusso said in a release. “Today’s sentencing is a fair response to Miles’s criminal behavior and he will now face justice behind bars.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sharee B.

Man's Ex-Girlfriend Wins $5.2 Million Payout After Suing His Car Insurance Company

A Minnesota woman is smiling all the way to the bank after she has one of the most expensive breakups in decades. Identified as M.O. for privacy reasons, sued her ex-boyfriend's car insurance company after contracting an std during an incident where they were in his vehicle during the year 2014. The woman alleges that the man, as well as his automobile insurer Geico, were negligent in failing to protect her from sustaining bodily injuries as a result of their encounter.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
PC Gamer

Drunk employee passes out on the street, losing 2 USB sticks holding the personal data of an entire city

The flash drives, containing the personal data of 460,000 residents of Amagasaki, Japan, have at least been recovered. There's a reason we all feel some level of guilt and/or shame when we wake up after a night of heavy drinking. The depressant nature of alcohol means that even though you may have had an enjoyable time, and experienced an increased level of happiness the night before, your reserve of 'happy chemicals' is going to be severely depleted the next day. That's what leads to you feeling down, depressed, guilty, or ashamed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
