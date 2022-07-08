Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves will build to between 3 and 5 feet Tuesday morning, diminishing to 1 to 3 feet by late in the afternoon. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

