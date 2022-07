Parkridge is arguing that Northwest Georgia is already served by their Tennessee hospitals. In a statement provided by Parkridge, the hospital said, “Parkridge Health is committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to all patients we serve. We are proud to support and care for the Georgia community, as we have done for close to 50 years. CHI Memorial’s proposed new hospital duplicates services in a region that is already well-served and reduces access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.”

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO