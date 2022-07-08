ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather forecast for San Francisco Bay Area

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Seagulls fly near the San Francisco skyline on November 11, 2019 in Alameda, California.

(BCN) — Friday will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear before becoming partly cloudy. It will be breezy.

Lows will be in the mid 50s. West winds will be 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Saturday will be partly cloudy in the morning before becoming sunny. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

