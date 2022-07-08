ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRPD: Suspect in teen’s shooting arrested in Georgia

By Rachel Van Gilder
 3 days ago
Police respond to a deadly shooting in the 500 block of Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids on July 4, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July has been arrested out of state, police say.

The suspect was arrested in Georgia Friday morning, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said. The person’s name was withheld pending arraignment, which will happen after the suspect is extradited back to Michigan.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb on Leonard Street NE near College Avenue on Monday.

A photo of Ja’Juan Webb (Courtesy Antionette Evans)

A witness said four boys, three of them on bicycles, were riding toward a man who was walking down the street. The witness said there was a brief conversation, after which he heard gunshots.

Family members previously told News 8 they believed they knew who the shooter was, saying it was someone Web had been feuding with for months.

