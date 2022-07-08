Teen charged with murder of 14-year-old in west Houston shooting

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old in a shooting in May, Houston police said.

Ramiro Hernandez, 17, was charged capital murder on Thursday in the shooting incident that left Axel Turcios, 14, deal at an apartment complex in west Houston on May 6.

Investigators said that Turicos was in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 9545 Ella Lee Lane around 8 p.m., when he was approached by two Hispanic boys. One or both suspects shot Turcios and took something from him before fleeing in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser, investigators said.

Turcios was taken to a hospital by paramedics in critical condition but died the following day.

After a HPD press conference to help find Turicos’ killers, detectives received information about the suspects and their identity. Police then arrested Hernandez, the only person being charged in the case so far.

