ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s youngest son to start preschool

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QAAw_0gZJSesr00

Prince Julian of Sweden will be reaching a new milestone this year. Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip ’s youngest son will reportedly start preschool after the summer. The Swedish Royal Court’s Information Manager, Margareta Thorgren, told Hänt that Julian will be attending “the same preschool as big brothers later this autumn.”

RELATED:

Princess Sofia snaps husband Prince Carl Philip’s birthday photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08A8ao_0gZJSesr00 ERIK SIMANDER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia and Carl Philip, who are also parents to sons Prince Alexander , six , and Prince Gabriel , four, welcomed Julian in 2021 . The Swedish Prince was born at Danderyd Hospital. In a statement after the birth of his third child, Carl Philip said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”


Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, celebrated his first birthday back in March . The Prince Couple marked the occasion with new photos of their youngest son, including a snapshot of the one year old being hugged and kissed by his big brothers. Alongside the post, Sofia and Carl Philip wrote, “Our lovely Julian 1 year today❤.”

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Youngest Son#Swedish#Royal Court#Getty Images Sofia#Danderyd Hospital
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
OK! Magazine

Mike Tindall Uses Derogatory Word To Describe Prince Harry's Behavior During Royal Event — But People Side With The Rugby Player!

Mike Tindall apparently is not happy with Prince Harry. According to The Express, after the concert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was broadcast live from Buckingham Palace, Tindall referred to the prince, 37, as that of a "b****rd."However, people fully agreed with the statement. One person wrote, “As an American, I have no idea what Mike Tindall said, but if it's bleeped out, he's not wrong," while another added, "I must say, I really hope he said it! #StandWithMike."A third user added, "Not that I am a fan of Tindall but he is correct.”On his podcast, "The Good The...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
HOLAUSA

Royal family members congratulate Princess on her engagement

The Jordanian royal family is celebrating Princess Iman’s engagement! The royal’s mother, Queen Rania , and older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, congratulated the 25-year-old Princess and her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis on their recent engagement with tributes on social media. View this post...
WORLD
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tatler.com

Four future European queens pose together at Princess Ingrid Alexandra's birthday gala

The great and the glamorous of Europe descended on Oslo this weekend to toast the coming of age of its future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, who turned 18 in January. While Covid restrictions put paid to any grand celebrations at the start of the year, the same cannot be said for now, with a two-day extravaganza culminating in a glittering gala hosted by the princess's grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, at the Royal Palace.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joins glamorous procession of European royals for first 18th birthday bash

A plethora of glamorous royals flocked to Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo yesterday, for a grand dinner to mark the first of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday celebrations. The second in line to the Norwegian throne reached the milestone occasion in January this year, but has postponed any formal festivities until now. Tomorrow, for the hottest event of the European social calendar, the princess will party alongside high-society guests at a gala at the palace, where her royal relatives are expected to rub shoulders with chic socialites and European It girls.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Royal Blocked Prince Albert Using This? Ex-Olympian's Pain Reportedly Evident, Only Staying For The Sake Of Prince Jacques And Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene has been mounting a spectacular comeback in recent weeks after a year out of the limelight. The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco just recovered from an illness that kept her away from the principality for the majority of 2021. The 44-year-old former Olympian shocked everyone when she...
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy