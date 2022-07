The Lakers, despite being a global brand, are not owned by a billionaire like Steve Balmer or Joe Lacob. They're owned by the Buss family who's main source of income is the team itself, and doesn't even own the arena the team plays in, which is atypical in this day and age of professional sports. Their relative lack of financial resources could be the main hurdle in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.

