Chemistry

A numerical approach to determine the optimal condition of the gas anti-solvent supercritical process for nanoparticles production

By Nedasadat Saadati Ardestani
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupercritical gas antisolvent (GAS) process is an efficient method for nanoparticles production, in which accurate selection of operational condition is essential. Thermodynamic models can be applied for evaluation the phase equilibrium behavior and determination the required precipitation pressure of GAS process. In this research, thermodynamic behavior of (CO2-dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO)) binary...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Photonic-circuited resonance fluorescence of single molecules with an ultrastable lifetime-limited transition

Resonance fluorescence as the emission of a resonantly-excited two-level quantum system promises indistinguishable single photons and coherent high-fidelity quantum-state manipulation of the matter qubit, which underpin many quantum information processing protocols. Real applications of the protocols demand high degrees of scalability and stability of the experimental platform, and thus favor quantum systems integrated on one chip. However, the on-chip solution confronts several formidable challenges compromising the scalability prospect, such as the randomness, spectral wandering and scattering background of the integrated quantum systems near heterogeneous and nanofabricated material interfaces. Here we report an organic-inorganic hybrid integrated quantum photonic platform that circuits background-free resonance fluorescence of single molecules with an ultrastable lifetime-limited transition. Our platform allows a collective alignment of the dipole orientations of many isolated molecules with the photonic waveguide. We demonstrate on-chip generation, beam splitting and routing of resonance-fluorescence single photons with a signal-to-background ratio over 3000 in the waveguide at the weak excitation limit. Crucially, we show the photonic-circuited single molecules possess a lifetime-limited-linewidth transition and exhibit inhomogeneous spectral broadenings of only about 5% over hours' measurements. These findings and the versatility of our platform pave the way for scalable quantum photonic networks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Comparative estimation of nitrogen in urea and its derivative products using TKN, CHNS and hand-held refractometer

In this paper, a comparative analysis between the hand-held refractometer and other methods (TKN and CHNS) was accomplished for the estimation of nitrogen percentage (N%) in urea, nano urea fertilizer, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) solution. In order to compare the performance of all methods/devices, the detection of N% in different concentrations of urea, nano urea, and DEF were evaluated in terms of their linearity. The most important finding of this study was that the refractometer-based device revealed a good linear coefficient up to 40% urea solution (R2"‰="‰0.99918) among other approaches, which means the estimation of N% is more close to the theoretical value. Moreover, the refractometer has detected the urea, nano urea, and DEF samples within 3Â s which were quite fast as compared to other tested methods and no requirement of any chemicals during the sample preparation and analyses. Thus, the finding of this study suggests that a hand-held urea refractometer-based portable device can be used for onsite N% determination by the fertilizer and DEF manufacturing industries and their customers due to its low cost, low power requirement, reliable estimation, rapid N% detection, and its environmental suitability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Full-color-tunable phosphorescence of antimony-doped lead halide single crystal

Although multiple emissive phosphors are of great fundamental interest and practical importance, it is still challenging to achieve full-color tunable luminescence in a single-component material. Herein, we present an antimony-doped lead halide single crystal (C10NH22)2PbBr4: Sb3+ with widely tunable red/green/blue/white luminescence. Extrinsic Sb3+ dopants provide host another active sites to capture photo-generated excitons, thus triggering blue/red dual emission. Moreover, a reversible thermal-induced phase transition transforms blue/red emission into green/red dual emission. Both two phases exhibit intriguing excitation-wavelength dependent emission, affording a whole color gamut covering the red-green-blue (RGB) color triangle on the CIE 1931 diagram. Experimental and theoretical calculation studies reveal two emitters work independently, which paves the way for the multimode optical control and promotes the development of multifunctional luminescent materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coverage optimization of soil moisture wireless sensor networks based on adaptive Cauchy variant butterfly optimization algorithm

Soil moisture wireless sensor networks (SMWSNs) are used in the field of information monitoring for precision farm irrigation, which monitors the soil moisture content and changes during crop growth and development through sensor nodes at the end. The control terminal adjusts the irrigation water volume according to the transmitted information, which is significant for increasing the crop yield. One of the main challenges of SMWSNs in practical applications is to maximize the coverage area under certain conditions of monitoring area and to minimize the number of nodes used. Therefore, a new adaptive Cauchy variant butterfly optimization algorithm (ACBOA) has been designed to effectively improve the network coverage. More importantly, new Cauchy variants and adaptive factors for improving the global and local search ability of ACBOA, respectively, are designed. In addition, a new coverage optimization model for SMWSNs that integrates node coverage and network quality of service is developed. Subsequently, the proposed algorithm is compared with other swarm intelligence algorithms, namely, butterfly optimization algorithm (BOA), artificial bee colony algorithm (ABC), fruit fly optimization algorithm (FOA), and particle swarm optimization algorithm (PSO), under the conditions of a certain initial population size and number of iterations for the fairness and objectivity of simulation experiments. The simulation results show that the coverage rate of SMWSNs after ACBOA optimization increases by 9.09%, 13.78%, 2.57%, and 11.11% over BOA, ABC, FOA, and PSO optimization, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy improves neurocognitive functions and symptoms of post-COVID condition: randomized controlled trial

Post-COVID-19 condition refers to a range of persisting physical, neurocognitive, and neuropsychological symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The mechanism can be related to brain tissue pathology caused by virus invasion or indirectly by neuroinflammation and hypercoagulability. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT or HBO2 therapy) on post-COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms for at least 3Â months after confirmed infection. Seventy-three patients were randomized to receive daily 40 session of HBOT (n"‰="‰37) or sham (n"‰="‰36). Follow-up assessments were performed at baseline and 1"“3Â weeks after the last treatment session. Following HBOT, there was a significant group-by-time interaction in global cognitive function, attention and executive function (d"‰="‰0.495, p"‰="‰0.038; d"‰="‰0.477, p"‰="‰0.04 and d"‰="‰0.463, p"‰="‰0.05 respectively). Significant improvement was also demonstrated in the energy domain (d"‰="‰0.522, p"‰="‰0.029), sleep (d"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.48, p"‰="‰0.042), psychiatric symptoms (d"‰="‰0.636, p"‰="‰0.008), and pain interference (d"‰="‰0.737, p"‰="‰0.001). Clinical outcomes were associated with significant improvement in brain MRI perfusion and microstructural changes in the supramarginal gyrus, left supplementary motor area, right insula, left frontal precentral gyrus, right middle frontal gyrus, and superior corona radiate. These results indicate that HBOT can induce neuroplasticity and improve cognitive, psychiatric, fatigue, sleep and pain symptoms of patients suffering from post-COVID-19 condition. HBOT's beneficial effect may be attributed to increased brain perfusion and neuroplasticity in regions associated with cognitive and emotional roles.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Regulation of AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR condensation and nucleo-cytoplasmic partitioning

Auxin critically regulates plant growth and development. Auxin-driven transcriptional responses are mediated through the AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR (ARF) family of transcription factors. ARF protein condensation attenuates ARF activity, resulting in dramatic shifts in the auxin transcriptional landscape. Here, we perform a forward genetics screen for ARF hypercondensation, identifying an F-box protein, which we named AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR F-BOX1 (AFF1). Functional characterization of SCFAFF1 revealed that this E3 ubiquitin ligase directly interacts with ARF19 and ARF7 to regulate their accumulation, condensation, and nucleo-cytoplasmic partitioning. Mutants defective in AFF1 display attenuated auxin responsiveness, and developmental defects, suggesting that SCFAFF1 -mediated regulation of ARF protein drives aspects of auxin response and plant development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Age group prediction with panoramic radiomorphometric parameters using machine learning algorithms

The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship of 18 radiomorphometric parameters of panoramic radiographs based on age, and to estimate the age group of people with permanent dentition in a non-invasive, comprehensive, and accurate manner using five machine learning algorithms. For the study population (209 men and 262 women; mean age, 32.12"‰Â±"‰18.71Â years), 471 digital panoramic radiographs of Korean individuals were applied. The participants were divided into three groups (with a 20-year age gap) and six groups (with a 10-year age gap), and each age group was estimated using the following five machine learning models: a linear discriminant analysis, logistic regression, kernelized support vector machines, multilayer perceptron, and extreme gradient boosting. Finally, a Fisher discriminant analysis was used to visualize the data configuration. In the prediction of the three age-group classification, the areas under the curve (AUCs) obtained for classifying young ages (10"“19Â years) ranged from 0.85 to 0.88 for five different machine learning models. The AUC values of the older age group (50"“69Â years) ranged from 0.82 to 0.88, and those of adults (20"“49Â years) were approximately 0.73. In the six age-group classification, the best scores were also found in age groups 1 (10"“19Â years) and 6 (60"“69Â years), with mean AUCs ranging from 0.85 to 0.87 and 80 to 0.90, respectively. A feature analysis based on LDA weights showed that the L-Pulp Area was important for discriminating young ages (10"“49Â years), and L-Crown, U-Crown, L-Implant, U-Implant, and Periodontitis were used as predictors for discriminating older ages (50"“69Â years). We established acceptable linear and nonlinear machine learning models for a dental age group estimation using multiple maxillary and mandibular radiomorphometric parameters. Since certain radiomorphological characteristics of young and the elderly were linearly related to age, young and old groups could be easily distinguished from other age groups with automated machine learning models.
SCIENCE

