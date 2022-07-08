Silas David Lewallen, age 77, Jellico

Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, age 96 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Hen was born in Anderson County on March 13, 1926 to the late Bill and Rose Harold Mowery. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Hen loved spending time with his family and friends, going to church, going out to eat, and shopping when he was able. In addition to his parents, Hen is preceded in death by his sisters Ruby White and Helen Mowery, brothers Fred Mowery, Clyde Mowery, Ronie Mowery, Bill Mowery Jr., and Joe Mowery, and his special brother in law Roud White.
