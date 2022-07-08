ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

No jail time for ex-Knoxville police officer who lied on arrest report

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yyc3T_0gZJPvkb00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Knoxville police officer who resigned in April after pleading guilty to tampering with government records, a Class E felony, won’t serve jail time as long as he adheres to the terms of his plea agreement.

Joseph Roberts, 23, will serve two years of supervised probation and must complete 100 hours of community service as part of the plea agreement. Roberts is eligible for judicial diversion despite objection from state prosecutors, meaning the conviction can be removed from his criminal record if he meets all requirements of the agreement.

The agreement stipulates that 20 of the 100 community service hours must be talking to police trainees/cadets about the importance of integrity in the performance of police duties, Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott said.

Roberts pled guilty to tampering with government records on April 14. He was placed on administrative leave in January amid an internal investigation into allegations where he lied and made a false entry in an affidavit related to suspects he pursued against department police on Jan. 30.

Driver ‘confusion’ led to wrong-way crash on I-40 at Cherry Street, police say

“Even though the pursuit lasted three and a half minutes, covered over four miles, and reached speeds over one hundred miles per hour, Roberts repeatedly stated that he was not involved in a pursuit,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release when the charges were announced. “When Roberts later swore out warrants for the occupants of the vehicle, he again lied and made a false entry in the affidavit of complaint.”

Roberts turned off his cruiser camera and body-worn camera in violation of KPD policy. The department did not give a reason or explanation as to why Roberts attempted to turn off the cameras.

New Knoxville Police Chief already making changes

“Despite his attempt to turn off the cameras, the cruiser camera automatically turned back on eight seconds later when Roberts’ speed reached a certain threshold,” the office said.

The pursuit traveled north on Central Avenue to Heiskell Avenue, then onto I-275 north to I-640 east, ending when the vehicle struck another car at the intersection of the I-640E exit ramp and Broadway. The press release said officers on scene asked Roberts if he was involved in a pursuit and he said he was not.

Knoxville cop accused of racist remarks has resigned

Tampering with governmental records is a Class E felony that carries a punishment of up to two years in prison.

“It is imperative that citizens are able to trust law enforcement,” DA Charme Allen said. “By repeatedly being dishonest when questioned by his supervising officers and by falsifying his sworn statements, this officer broke the law, damaged that trust and showed that he was unfit to serve as an officer of the law.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 15

Robert Schooner
3d ago

this is exactly why we need a civil review board. we cannot allow nor can we trust internal affairs to do a fair and impartial investigation in Knoxville across the entire country and into our territories. the citizens are what pay law enforcement tax dollars, they should be the one to decide punishment if any? to ignore the rule of law suggests that there are people in our country that are above the rule of law. and as a Yankees Schooner I can assure you that is not what the United States of America was founded on. we fled King George III because of the subjugation and enslavement of its people and its practicing of Free people's religion.

Reply
3
Related
WATE

Knoxville man sentenced for heroin, cocaine trafficking convictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man who evaded law enforcement custody for five months in 2021 will spend the next three decades in prison for drug trafficking and weapons convictions. Demarquise Lamar Welch, 38, was sentenced to 31 years in prison on Monday after he was convicted of...
wvlt.tv

KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

A bicyclist was transported to a local hospital after colliding with a truck and being thrown onto the road Monday morning. Former Fire Chief and founding member of the Dandridge Fire Department Garland McCoig passed away on Monday morning. Felon receives 31 years after fleeing from officers with guns, cocaine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect arrested after assault in West Knoxville bar parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 28-year-old Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident earlier this month in the parking lot of a West Knoxville sports bar, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The suspect, identified as Daquan Markese Wright...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement
wymt.com

WATCH | Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter

COVID cases on the rise in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m. COVID cases on the rise in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m. Colonial Pipeline valve fails causing liquid gas leak in Loudon Co, cleanup underway. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT. First responders were dispatched to a liquid gas leak...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

KPD warns people about rise in car thefts from quarries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department decided not to do extra patrols at nearby quarries, but officials wanted to remind people to stay vigilant with their possessions while visiting them. Some people at local quarries heard about the car thefts and took extra precautions while out there. “It is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

MCSO, TBI investigating after woman’s body found

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson says that a female body was discovered Thursday at a residence on Shady Grove Road in the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, but that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI are investigating.
LANCING, TN
WATE

Body found in Morgan County: TBI, Sheriff investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
wvlt.tv

Former cheerleading coach indicted

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy