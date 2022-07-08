2 dead in separate shootings in Stockton, police report says
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Thursday, according to a night report from the Stockton Police Department.
A 35-year-old man was shot on Kermit Lane near Holiday Park around 12:30 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, police said.
The man later died from his injuries and police haven’t identified a suspect yet.
Police said that about an hour later another shooting took place at the intersection of Lindsay and Union Streets near Constitution Park. A man was found shot and was later pronounced dead.Woman sets two people and their tent on fire, Stockton Police say
Police didn’t identify either of the victims and officers haven’t named a suspect in the shooting near Constitution Park.
On Thursday, Stockton police said it’s investigating an incident where a woman allegedly set two people and a tent on fire.
Both victims, a man and woman, were transported to area hospitals, and the man later died from his injuries.
