ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick storms into Scottish Open reckoning as other big names miss cut

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5cKE_0gZJOxyu00

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick defied a significant draw bias to surge into contention as a host of big names were blown off course in the Genesis Scottish Open .

Much had been made of 14 of the world’s top 15 being in the field ahead of next week’s 150th Open Championship, but half of them could head to St Andrews early after missing the cut at a windswept Renaissance Club.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa shot five over par, US PGA winner Justin Thomas fared worst of all on 10 over and only Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele were under par at the halfway stage of the £6.7million event.

Of the 38 sub-par rounds recorded on Thursday, 32 came from the early starters, who averaged three shots better than those playing in the tougher afternoon conditions.

Fitzpatrick’s opening 71 was therefore a highly creditable effort and his second round was on course to be truly special as the 27-year-old from Sheffield played his first 13 holes in six under.

Bogeys on the eighth and ninth meant Fitzpatrick had to settle for a 66, but that lifted him into a tie for fourth alongside Schauffele, whose 65 was the lowest score of another testing day.

American Cameron Tringale could only add a 72 to his opening 61 to set the pace on seven under, three shots ahead of compatriots Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim.

“I wasn’t in the best of positions going into today given yesterday’s weather, but it was fantastic to get off to such a great start. To score as well as I did on the back nine I was absolutely delighted,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It was 3.2 shots difference between morning and afternoon (yesterday), so it’s safe to say we got the worst half of the draw.

“But I’ve had so much support with people saying congrats and keep it going as you’re walking onto tees and greens. It’s been really nice to be out there.”

England’s Jordan Smith was alongside Fitzpatrick, Schauffele and Kurt Kitayama on three under following a 69 that included a hole in one on the 17th which earned both him and his caddie Sam Matton one of the sponsor’s cars.

“I’m over the moon,” Smith said. “We had been chatting about it earlier in the week and saying today’s pin position might be good for a hole in one but we didn’t know until the crowd went nuts.

“Sam and I grew up playing golf together down in Wiltshire and he was one of the ushers in my wedding. It’s great obviously having him on the bag.”

Matton added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a caddie prize like that and it’s a really nice touch. I’ve been looking for a new car but I’m not sure how we’re going to get it back home as I have mine here. It’s a nice problem to have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSd5m_0gZJOxyu00

At the other end of the leaderboard, Ian Poulter added a second round of 72 to his opening 78 to comfortably miss the halfway cut on 10 over par.

Poulter successfully appealed against his ban from the event for playing in the first LIV Golf tournament – without permission – last month, but must have been wondering why he had gone to the trouble.

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn expressed his embarrassment at being disqualified for signing for an incorrect score following a second round of 77.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jordan Spieth issues strong statement amid LIV Golf rumors

Rumors began swirling that Jordan Spieth could be among the next PGA Tour defectors for LIV Golf but the three-time major winner set the record straight. Jordan Spieth has been a star for the PGA Tour, regardless of whether or not he’s at the top of his game. At his best and worst, he’s a frenetic ball of energy that golf fans can’t look away from. When you then throw in his success, including three major wins at such a young age, it’s no surprise that he has as large of a following as any golfer in the world save for Tiger Woods.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship

Tiger Woods is in the middle of his preparation for The Open Championship which begins this Thursday at St. Andrews Links in Scotland. Together with fellow pro Justin Thomas, Woods practiced some shots at the said course recently, but that wasn’t even the best takeaway from that little trip to the links. Here is a […] The post Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Open Championship#Renaissance Club#Us Pga#American#Usopengolf
The Spun

Watch: Jordan Spieth Has Incredible Reaction To Caddie's Advice

Jordan Spieth is known for being one of the most creative golfers in the world, no one will deny that. However, from time to time, he should listen to his caddie's advice. Fortunately for Spieth, he listed to his caddie on Friday during the second round of the Scottish Open.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Greg Norman 'disappointed' he wasn't invited to St. Andrews

The days leading up to the Open Championship at St. Andrews are full of events celebrating golfers who raised the Claret Jug in the past, but one past winner, who has had his name in the headlines a lot these days, is very clearly absent from the festitivities. Greg Norman,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF
USA TODAY

Rory McIlroy would be 'super happy' if LIV Golf disappeared tomorrow

Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour's most vocal critic of the LIV Golf, has spoken out again. In an interview with CBS’ Kyle Porter set to be released later this week, McIlroy was asked to clarify some of his previous comments about the Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour. According to a quote released by Porter on Twitter, he did not mince words.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Pro golfer holes out the shot of his life to shoot 59

It’s already been an extraordinary year for Ben Griffin. The 26-year-old out of North Carolina earned his first status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the current campaign, and with three second-place finishes on his tab already, he’s in third place in the standings and well on his way to competing fulltime on the PGA Tour in 2022-23.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: R&A snubs Greg Norman, not inviting him to 150th Open celebration events

GULLANE, Scotland — What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after the R&A announced the first two groups taking part in the “Celebration of Champions” that will precede the 150th Open Championship, the governing body showed a more ruthless side to its nature. Greg Norman, champion golfer of the year in 1986 and 1993, will not be present Monday when reigning Open champion, Collin Morikawa, hits the opening shot in the four-hole event held over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them. He played with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and six-time major champion Lee Trevino, who won his two claret jugs a few years before Woods was born. Along for the ride was Jack Nicklaus, the gold standard when it comes to majors with his 18 titles. Nicklaus didn’t bring his clubs to St. Andrews. He returned to become an honorary citizen.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

Three rounds are complete at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele looks to make it back-to-back wins in his past two PGA Tour starts heading into Sunday's action. The No. 11-ranked Schauffele holds a two-stroke lead over Rafa Cabrera Bello at 7 under after making a Saturday surge with a 4-under 66, which tied for the lowest round of the day. That came just a day after Schauffele put himself back into contention with a 5-under 65 in the second round, the lowest score of any player that day.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn’t even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions. Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George’s in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St. Andrews, along with the Champions’ Dinner. The R&A said Saturday it contacted Norman to tell him “we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.” “The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage,” the R&A said. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend.”
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy