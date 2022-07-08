ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Captain America 4’ Finds Its Director in Filmmaker Julius Onah (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Captain America 4 has a director.

Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah, perhaps best known for helming the 2018 thriller The Cloverfield Paradox , will direct the fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise for Marvel Studios.

Anthony Mackie is starring in the feature, reprising his long-time Marvel character of Sam Wilson, but not, however, Wilson’s long-time alter ego and Captain America sidekick, Falcon. That is thanks to the events of 2021’s Marvel’s Disney+ series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier , which saw Wilson, after much self-doubt, finally accept the shield and mantle of Captain America.

It’s not known what the paths for the character will be next, but something thought-provoking is likely. Malcolm Spellman , the creator andhead writer of Winter Soldier , is penning the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the show.

It is unclear whether Chris Evans would reprise his role of Steve Rogers, AKA the first Captain America (although if the question of who is entitled to carry shield continues to be posed, all bets are off. Plus, having stacked casts in solo movie outings is a main Marvel ingredient at this point.)

No start date has been revealed.

Onah was born in Markurdi, Nigeria and lived in locales around the world thanks to a diplomat parent before settling in the U.S. His shorts made the festival rounds, while his NYU film school thesis movie attracted Spike Lee as an exec producer.

J.J. Abrams tapped him to direct a feature set in the producer’s Cloverfield world and while that studio movie misfired, he gained strong notices for his return-to-his-roots rebound, the 2019 indie drama Luce . The Neon movie starred Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and  Octavia Spencer and debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It garnered three Indie Spirit Award nominations, including best director.

Onah is repped by WME.

