Leonardo Nam on Playing a Psychic in Hulu’s 'Maggie'

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

Hulu’s new show Maggie depicts the difficulties of looking for love in your 20s — but with a twist. The lead character, Dave, is a psychic who is forced to learn the fates of his friends and family. Where things get complicated, though, is when Dave gets a glimpse of his own future, and has to reckon with what that means. Star Leonardo Nam joined Cheddar News to talk about the show, and said he hopes viewers come out "feeling hopeful for the present day.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

