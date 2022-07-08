Fralick breaks down Bowling Green women's basketball roster

BOWLING GREEN — Better fortunes could bode well for the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team in the 2022-23 season.

The previous campaign was marred by injuries out of the gate, and coach Robyn Fralick regrouped her team to a Mid-American Conference tournament berth despite facing less-than-ideal odds.

With a shaken-up conference and a fully healthy squad, the Falcons have potential to regain supremacy in the MAC after a 2020-21 regular season title. The current roster is all but set at 15 players after shuffling and another several months on the recruiting trail.

Madisen Parker graduated, Kenzie Lewis retired from basketball, and Molly Dever and Zoe Miller each transferred to play at Division II Ashland, leaving four holes for Fralick to fill. Along came two transfers and three freshmen, who will couple with returning injured players Lexi Fleming and Jasmine Clerkley for a deeper roster into the fall.

Here is an assessment of BGSU’s roster and thoughts from Fralick:

NEWCOMERS

Payton Moore (Anderson University of Indiana)

Fralick’s most recent addition is Moore, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Division III Anderson (Ind.) who did just about everything in her four-year career at that level. Moore is coming off a season in which she averaged 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, and she led the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in rebounds and blocks. She was named HCAC defensive player of the year, and she finished 11th in all of Division III in defensive rebounds per game with 8.7.

■ Fralick: “She was defensive player of the year, freshman of the year, she scored 1,100 points and had 700 rebounds in essentially three seasons because she didn’t play really during the COVID year. Productive worker, runs well, big motor, and just really excited to be a part of the program.”

Allison Day (Loyola Chicago)

Day transferred to BGSU this offseason after scoring more than 1,100 points in four seasons playing for Clay High School graduate and BGSU alumna Kate Achter at Loyola Chicago. The 6-1 Day was named to the Missouri Valley All-Freshman team after the 2018-19 season, and she was picked to the All-Missouri Valley first team after the 2020-21 season. She was Loyola Chicago’s leading rebounder, and she led the team in field goals made last season.

■ Fralick: “She’s obviously played, has a lot of experience playing at a level that is very similar to the MAC. That is a really important piece that she is bringing, but I think something that’s been great to see now having time with her is her maturity. Really mature, thinks ahead, thoughtful, communicator. Those pieces have been really noticeable.”

Jasmine Fearne

The 5-11 freshman Fearne’s father, Aaron, is an assistant men’s coach at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, and her brother, Tyler, is a guard on the Charlotte roster. Jasmine most recently averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game as a senior at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, N.C. She played on the U16 North Queensland team in her native Australia in 2017.

■ Fralick: “Really great feel. She understands the nuances of the game. Very skilled, shoots the ball extremely well, so we’re really excited. She loves to be in the gym just to work. When kids understand the daily plan that it takes to be good, I think you see a lot change. Obviously her coming from a coaching family, a basketball family, she really has that understanding of what a daily plan looks like.”

Emily Siesel

Joining BGSU as a preferred walk-on, Siesel is the reigning Division IV Player of the Year after posting 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 6.4 steals as a senior at Buckeye Central High School in New Washington, Ohio. Siesel also earned Player of the Year accolades for her conference and district. She recorded 179 steals in her career, which is 11th in state history.

■ Fralick: “Emily is very mature, and she’s a worker, she’s a really good teammate. She came in, in great shape. She’s an all-in kid on the team, and it’s been really fun to watch. Her commitment is really high. Defensively she averaged a crazy number of steals in high school, and we see that translating to the college level. We’re really excited to have her. She’s a kid that really elevates the level of commitment.”

Jaci Tubergen

The first signee to the 2022-23 class in November, the 6-foot Tubergen is a three-time Division 1 all-state selection from Hudsonville High School in Michigan. She is the program’s all-time leading scorer, and she led Hudsonville to a D-1 state championship in her junior season.

■ Fralick: “A winner. Comes from a good high school program. She interestingly grew three or four inches in high school. She’s very lengthy, shoots it well, she’s tough. I feel like her length defensively, too, is going to help us.”

RETURNERS

Kadie Hempfling

The heart and soul of Fralick’s team, Hempfling announced in April she would return to the team for her final season of eligibility. Hempfling was a third-team All-MAC selection after leading the Falcons in scoring at 11.7 points per game and in shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range. She started in all 33 of BGSU’s games last season. Hempfling is the only player in BGSU women’s basketball history to eclipse all of 1,000 points, 700 rebounds, and 400 assists in her career.

■ Fralick: “Kadie loves BG. She is true BG through and through and through. She has a ton of experience, she’s been a pivotal part of the program transforming, and her skill level has really improved over her time here, so we’re excited to see that continue. Her skill set is so unique, and she’s easy to play with.”

Elissa Brett

Brett missed last year’s summer camp, the start of the season, and parts of the mid-season with injuries, but when she was on the floor, nobody hustled or worked harder. Brett led BGSU in rebounding with 6.0 per game, and her 10.7 points per game were third on the team. Brett scored at least 11 points in seven of BGSU’s final 13 games, and she posted at least 15 points in four of those outings. She registered 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the MAC tournament against Akron.

■ Fralick: “Last year she had some challenges in the season because she got hurt and was out three months and then was right back into playing. She didn’t get a preseason, she didn’t get the normal time to train and get comfortable with basketball, so this year she’s getting some time to train, continuing to develop her skill level.”

Nyla Hampton

Hampton is the Falcons’ best defender and was recognized to the MAC’s all-defensive team each of the last two seasons. She tied for 17th in the NCAA with 86 steals, and her 2.69 per game were tied for 22nd in the country. Hampton is incredibly long for a 5-6 guard, with a wingspan in the ballpark of 6 feet that allows her to match up with anybody on the floor — usually it’s the opposing team’s best player. Hampton is no slouch when it comes to scoring, as she was fifth on the team in scoring at 8.4 points per game.

■ Fralick: “We’ve challenged her, too. She’s played a lot in her two seasons, and continuing to develop, continuing to get stronger, working on being a consistent open shooter. Those are things we’ve seen her take seriously this summer. Her feel is really high, she’s fun to play with, she’s a super teammate.”

Amy Velasco

The All-MAC freshman guard Velasco improved with every game she played in last season. Velasco started in all but two games for BGSU and paid dividends down the late stretch as she continued to maintain aggressiveness with driving and kicking out while remaining unafraid to take the ball down the lane and to the basket. Velasco scored a team-high 19 points in BGSU’s MAC tournament loss to Akron, and she finished second on the team in scoring with 10.8 points per game.

■ Fralick: “She kept getting better as the season went on. She got a lot of experience. ... So skilled. Scores in so many ways, really fast, fun to play with. And that was just as a freshman in the MAC. We’re excited to see what another year of playing in our system and getting time to train will do.”

Lexi Fleming

Bowling Green has its backcourt set for the foreseeable future with Velasco and Fleming, who is on course with her knee injury rehab. Fleming was the 2020-21 MAC freshman of the year after leading the Falcons to a surprising rise and a regular-season MAC title. She led BGSU in scoring two seasons ago at 15.9 points per game was arguably the Falcons’ best player. Fleming injured her knee in a scrimmage the week before the season was set to tip off in November.

■ Fralick: “She’s doing great with her rehab, and she’s one of those kids that’s just so eager. She’s doing really well.”

Morgan Sharps

Three Falcons were among the top four 3-point shooters in the MAC last season, and Sharps was No. 1. In her first season after transferring from Xavier, Sharps bucketed 44.2 percent of 3s and made a season-high six in postseason play against Furman, when she scored a season-high 22 points. Sharps shifted from a reserve role into the starting rotation after the mid-point of the season, but came off the bench again during the stretch run into the MAC tournament. She made 8 of 11 shots and posted 21 points off the bench in the third game of the season at Ohio State.

■ Fralick: “She loves to play, she’s a really fun kid to be around, she loves to be in the gym, she’s an elite shooter. We’ve really challenged her to continue to evolve on both ends of the court.”

Jocelyn Tate

Tate showed flashes down the stretch that leaves much to be excited for heading into her sophomore season. Tate most memorably scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and helped the Falcons clinch a MAC tournament berth in their win over Kent State in early March. Tate also provided key minutes in the Falcons’ first game against Toledo, when she posted 10 points and helped disrupt Rockets forwards on the defensive end in 16 minutes of action. She finished her season off strong with a career-best 11 rebounds in the final game of the season against Nevada.

■ Fralick: “I think we all got to see Jocelyn really blossom at the end of the season and come into her own on both ends of the court. Credit to Jocelyn. She kept working, she spent a lot of time doing skill work, and we feel like this is a really big offseason for her because of the way she came on so strong, especially at the end of the year.”

Sophie Dziekan

Dziekan played in 29 games off the bench and was third on the team in blocked shots with eight. She averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Dziekan turned in season-highs of seven points and eight rebounds at Miami toward the end of the regular season.

■ Fralick: “She is an elite teammate. She will do whatever the team needs, and she really does bring an important element for us with her size, her ability to guard inside, her ability to rebound. I’ve been excited this offseason. She’s been working really hard in the weight room, and you can tell.”

Olivia Hill

Hill still has time to develop with three seasons of eligibility left, as she checked in to just 17 games while playing 5.2 minutes per game last season. Her best performance came against Furman, when she made 2 of 3 shot attempts for four points in 13 minutes on the floor.

■ Fralick: “Olivia had a really strong postseason, and I know we were all really fired up and encouraged about that. She’s come back really motivated, in good shape, and she’s one of those kids who will do what it takes to win.”

Jasmine Clerkley

Clerkley played in BGSU’s first three games off the bench but missed the rest of the season with an injury. She played in 11 games off the bench two seasons ago as a freshman. At Okemos High School in Michigan, Clerkley was a three-time all-state selection, including once named to the first team.

■ Fralick: “Her rehab’s going well. It’s really good to have her back. She’s able to train and play, and she’s just getting going again.”

