ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Celebrities Are Paying Tribute To James Caan

By Joe Robberson
Zimbio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Caan, 82, the New York City-bred actor with a tenacious screen...

www.zimbio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the “The Godfather,” ”Brian’s Song,″ “Misery,″ and ”Elf,″ died Wednesday at age 82. Caan’s death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans. ___ “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him.” — Al Pacino, who starred in 1972′s ”The Godfather,” in a statement. “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” — Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974′s “The Godfather: Part II,” in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Prince George Suits Up in Navy Suit and Classic Brogues With Kate Middleton for Wimbledon Debut

Click here to read the full article. Prince George was sharply dressed to accompany Kate Middleton — and make his formal debut — at Wimbledon’s 2022 tournament. For the Sunday occasion, where he met Novak Djokovic and held the championship’s trophy at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the 8-year-old wore a dapper navy suit. The royal’s outfit was given further sharpness from a classic white collared shirt. Completing his outfit was a navy and light blue striped tie. The young royal’s outfit smoothly complemented that of Middleton — who wore a navy polka-dot dress with white capped...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy