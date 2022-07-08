How Celebrities Are Paying Tribute To James Caan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the “The Godfather,” ”Brian’s Song,″ “Misery,″ and ”Elf,″ died Wednesday at age 82. Caan’s death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans. ___ “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him.” — Al Pacino, who starred in 1972′s ”The Godfather,” in a statement. “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” — Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974′s “The Godfather: Part II,” in a statement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO