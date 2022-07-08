Los Fresnos Holds Football Camp

Mr. Angel Albino is the manager of Longboard Bar & Grill located at 205 West Palm Street, in the South Entertainment District of South Padre Island, Texas. He gives a brief history and says Longboard Bar & Grill has been open for only four years and he has worked there for three and half of those years. He loves the family oriented atmosphere and of course the tremendous views. Working with his staff is like working with family he says. He gives them the credit for keeping it all working like clockwork. Several of his staff is related to each other which makes it truly a family affair. Many have been employed since day one. Mr. Albino smiles as he says that is what makes his job.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO