Los Fresnos Holds Football Camp

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging families to keep their children safe this summer by including swim lessons. With summer in full swing, many families in the Rio Grande Valley are taking a dip in the pool to escape the heat. According to AAP drowning is the leading cause […]
Not sure what fun things to do in McAllen, Texas? Check out the ultimate list of McAllen parks and centers hosting city-wide camps this summer! Being bored is not an option this summer! If you see your family sitting at home daily, it’s time to go out and find an adventure.
It is hard to exaggerate how bad the last two years have been for American schools. Student performance plummeted, and that's only counting kids who showed up. Online classes were uncomfortable and frustrating. Parental outrage at our education system surged. But at some high schools, learning continued at a high...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas, May 23, 2022 – The Brownsville Navigation District (BND) proudly announces the recipients of the 2022 Port of Brownsville Scholarship, aimed at making a difference in the lives of local students pursuing higher education. Thirty local high school graduating seniors will receive $1,000 scholarships upon enrollment in...
A year after being bumped to number two in the annual race to produce and deliver the nation’s first bale of cotton, the Rio Grande Valley is back at number one. Wesley Vanderpool of Alamo took the honors as he delivered the first cotton bale of 2022 to the Willacy Co-Op. The cotton had been planted February 15th and harvested June 23rd.
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS said they are investigating a fatal crash. DPS officials said the crash happened on Sunday close to 8 p.m on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission. The initial investigation showed a black Chrysler 300, with unknown occupants, collided with a Honda motorcycle and fled the scene […]
Mr. Angel Albino is the manager of Longboard Bar & Grill located at 205 West Palm Street, in the South Entertainment District of South Padre Island, Texas. He gives a brief history and says Longboard Bar & Grill has been open for only four years and he has worked there for three and half of those years. He loves the family oriented atmosphere and of course the tremendous views. Working with his staff is like working with family he says. He gives them the credit for keeping it all working like clockwork. Several of his staff is related to each other which makes it truly a family affair. Many have been employed since day one. Mr. Albino smiles as he says that is what makes his job.
An apparent drunken driving accident on South Padre Island has claimed the life of a 6-year-old Brownsville boy. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Sunday about a half-mile north of Beach Access Number 5. Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora says the boy was playing near the water...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) launched a statewide program called Texas Utility Help, to help low-income homeowners and renters with their energy and water bills. According to Texas Electricity Ratings, during the summer, the average electricity bill in Texas ranges about $154 per month. As prices continue […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container. Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. The victim pressed charges, […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A number of Harlingen city truck drivers will be getting a pay raise soon. The raise in money will be given to truck drivers that require a Commercial Drivers license, (CDL) in order to retain and attract truck drivers. Assistant City Manager in Harlingen, Craig Cook says they are having an […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the shortage of baby formula, many parents wonder if buying formula from across the border is safe. “When this crisis started, we were very short of milk, of course, a baby cannot live without the milk,” said Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatric Medicine, Valley Baptist Health System. “After this […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As temperatures rise across the Valley, many people may find themselves struggling to beat the heat and the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is working to help families in need of resources. Jaime Longoria, the executive director of Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, said the agency provides air-conditioning units for […]
Police in Edinburg are identifying a man who died in a crash while skateboarding. Investigators say Richard Hernandez was riding his skateboard in the center lane of North Closner Boulevard late Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid to Hernandez. The 30-year-old died at the scene.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 600 new cases of COVID-19. From July 9 to the 11, Cameron County received 676 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Of the 676, 404 were based on PCR testing. The county also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths. This raises the total number...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash. DPS confirmed a three-vehicle crash near Keppel AmFELS in Brownsville. Injuries related to the crash have been confirmed. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monday marked two years since two McAllen Police Officers were killed in the line of duty. The McAllen Police Department is now unveiling a plaque in both Officers’ honor at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center. “My life changed from one day to the next,” said Brenda Garza, widow of fallen […]
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the identity of the victim. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police confirmed on Thursday a traffic fatality on the 800 block of North Closner Boulevard. Police said around 10 p.m. they were called in reference to an accident involving a Ford F-250 truck and a man on […]
Somebody said the wind was going to be blowing and I didn’t believe ‘em. I think every time I come down the wind is blowing. (Keane then gave thanks to the Port of Brownsville’s leadership and dignitaries in the audience). Now, today represents the culmination of several...
Comments / 0