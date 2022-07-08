ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Fingerprints show U.K. resident is American who faked death to avoid charges, Utah prosecutors say

By David K. Li
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah...

Comments / 66

LeftGOP&FoundPeace
3d ago

it will be interesting to see how this turns out but my guess is Scotland won't want him in their country anymore and they will extradite him back from there he'll be prosecuted and his entire scam will be brought to an end. pulling the sympathy card to avoid extradition doesn't work.

Reply
87
Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Oh please send the little darling back home to us so we can smother him in kisses. Then we will throw him in one of our finest prisons to pay for the crime he committed. lol 🤣

Reply(9)
43
ohdee dee
2d ago

Oh sure give him bail - I’m sure he would never try to abscond! He denied being who he is! Send him back to the USA- there are hundreds of prisoners who want to welcome him to the US justice system!!

Reply(1)
23
