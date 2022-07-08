ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Former cheer coach accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms indicted on more charges

By Brittney Baird
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has been indicted in Williamson County.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Andrew Halford was indicted on seven counts of unlawful photography of a minor in Williamson County.

A camera was found inside of a girls restroom and changing area at Premier Athletics, a cheer and gymnastics studio on Gothic Court near Cool Springs, in January 2021. The camera was subsequently linked to Halford and he was dismissed from the business.

Halford worked as a tumbling coach at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage as well as Premier Athletics, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YR8yC_0gZJKK8l00
Andrew Halford (Source: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

He was indicted in April 2021 on a dozen charges in Smith County after investigators said he confessed to putting a hidden camera inside a bathroom.

Investigators in Smith County said Halford admitted to hiding a GoPro camera in a backpack and placing it on a shelf inside the studio bathroom in Carthage. Halford reportedly confessed to Smith County investigators the same day the camera was found in Franklin. Franklin police said the camera at Premier had footage that revealed 60 victims recorded on the camera, most of them minors.

The trial for Halford in Smith County is set to take place in October 2022. Halford was transferred from the Smith County jail to the Williamson County jail after the indictment. He is set to be arraigned Monday morning.

