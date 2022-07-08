ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Squeegee kid kills driver after altercation in Baltimore, police say

By TIM SWIFT, KEITH DANIELS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Authorities on Friday identified a driver who was fatally shot by a squeegee worker in Baltimore as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. Police said Reynolds, who had a wife and three children, lived in the city's Hampden neighborhood. The family asked for privacy. Reynolds was killed Thursday...

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Witnesses say Sunday evening carjacking involved known squeegee kid

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Family stunned by man's killing in 'squeegee' confrontation

BALTIMORE — A man shot and killed during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection "should have just kept driving" instead of swinging a baseball bat at one or more of them, the man's father said Friday. Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
One Person Shot, Killed In Southeast Baltimore On Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said. Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed. Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting. Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
24 Year-Old Shot In Face in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police is investigating a shooting that happened last night in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened on the 400 Block of North Port Street. According to police, “At approximately 10:14 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 400 block of North Port Street for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police Sergeant, injured after being dragged by car, released from hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg, who was injured while attempting a traffic stop, was released from The University of Maryland Medical Center, Saturday. The sergeant was wheeled out of the hospital and into an awaiting ambulance as fellow officers watched and saluted. "It's a great day, Officer...
BALTIMORE, MD
City police investigate seven weekend shootings one being a murder suicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police are investigating seven weekend shootings that left three people dead. One being a murder suicide. On Saturday around 5pm police were called out to the 5500 block of Catalpha Road for reports on a shooting. When they arrived police found a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, the two are dead and because of their condition their death is being ruled as a murder suicide.
BALTIMORE, MD
32-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 32-year-old male was shot overnight and recovering in the hospital in stable condition. Baltimore police said at approximately 12:43 a.m. this morning, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BALTIMORE, MD
Two Men In Critical Condition After Early Baltimore Shooting

Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a midnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the 32-year-old and 37-year-old victims in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police Department. The victims were rushed to the hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man flags down police after being shot multiple times in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was injured in a shooting flagged down police in the McElderry Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon. At around 4:53 p.m., Southeast District officers were patrolling the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, when a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds signaled to officers for help.
BALTIMORE, MD

