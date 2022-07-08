Squeegee kid kills driver after altercation in Baltimore, police say
By TIM SWIFT, KEITH DANIELS
nbc16.com
3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Authorities on Friday identified a driver who was fatally shot by a squeegee worker in Baltimore as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. Police said Reynolds, who had a wife and three children, lived in the city's Hampden neighborhood. The family asked for privacy. Reynolds was killed Thursday...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said.
The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police.
The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning.
A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said.
Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Two separate Baltimore County couples are dead after eerily similar circumstances only hours apart, authorities say. On the evening of Saturday, July 9, detectives were called to the 5500 block of Cataphal Avenue for what they believe to be a murder-suicide, according to Baltimore police. Michelle Lindsey, 48, and 57-year-old...
BALTIMORE, Md. — A family from Anne Arundel County was bound for a medical appointment in Baltimore when terror unfolded at Light and Conway Streets, as a squeegee man forced a cleaning job on their windshield and began beating on the car for payment. “We said, we told you...
A woman who was shot while driving in Baltimore was able to take herself to the hospital for treatment, authorities say. Officers were called to the hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 11 after receiving reports of a 30-year-old walk-in gunshot victim, according to Baltimore police. Officials did not...
BALTIMORE — A man shot and killed during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection "should have just kept driving" instead of swinging a baseball bat at one or more of them, the man's father said Friday. Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore, was...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A GoFundMe has been established for 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds who was fatally shot by a squeegee kid after an altercation at the Inner Harbor. Police say Reynolds attempted to use a baseball bat to attack a group of squeegee kids before he was killed on Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD – A middle-aged couple is dead today after being victims of a violent assault in northeast Baltimore and police believe it is an isolated incident. Their killer remains at-large as a police investigation continues. Details are minimal regarding the double homicide. Here’s what police have said so...
BALTIMORE — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a serial robber who committed at least 10 armed robberies in the Baltimore area to 12 years in prison today. 35-year-old Marquis Moore admitted to committing robberies at fast-food restaurants, video game stores, cell phone stores and discount stores. According to Moore's...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said.
Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed.
Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting.
Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) -- Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. It happened at Light and Conway Streets Thursday around 4:30 p.m. during a confrontation with squeegee workers. A relative of Reynolds who asked not to be identified told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police is investigating a shooting that happened last night in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened on the 400 Block of North Port Street. According to police, “At approximately 10:14 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 400 block of North Port Street for...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg, who was injured while attempting a traffic stop, was released from The University of Maryland Medical Center, Saturday. The sergeant was wheeled out of the hospital and into an awaiting ambulance as fellow officers watched and saluted. "It's a great day, Officer...
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police are investigating seven weekend shootings that left three people dead. One being a murder suicide. On Saturday around 5pm police were called out to the 5500 block of Catalpha Road for reports on a shooting. When they arrived police found a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, the two are dead and because of their condition their death is being ruled as a murder suicide.
BALTIMORE, MD – A 32-year-old male was shot overnight and recovering in the hospital in stable condition. Baltimore police said at approximately 12:43 a.m. this morning, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a midnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the 32-year-old and 37-year-old victims in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police Department. The victims were rushed to the hospital...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was injured in a shooting flagged down police in the McElderry Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon. At around 4:53 p.m., Southeast District officers were patrolling the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, when a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds signaled to officers for help.
