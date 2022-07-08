Street Closures and Traffic Impacts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Street closures along the City’s major streets impacting motorists and pedestrians are listed below. These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers and allow additional travel time for delays.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Brawner Parkway (north and south of the median) will be reduced to one-way traffic flow in the eastbound direction. The following traffic changes and lane closures will be implemented:

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (south of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (north of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, there will be a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the northbound IH-37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a daily single-lane closure, with flagger control, along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward. It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard is also being opened to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. In each direction, travel lanes are reduced to one lane between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Shoreline Boulevard – Lomax Street to Power Street (Bay Ltd.) (Street Preventative Maintenance Program)

Mill and overlay improvement operations along Shoreline Boulevard between Lomax Street and Power Street have begun and will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for the next several weeks. Access to T-Heads and Marina will always be maintained during construction operations.

Phase 1 will begin on the east side (northbound lanes) of Shoreline Boulevard and start at Lomax Street. Phase 2 will address median crossovers between northbound and southbound lanes and start at Lawrence Street. Phase 3 will begin on the west side (southbound lanes) of Shoreline Boulevard and start at Power Street, working south.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, will be temporarily closed for utility line installations.

Sidewalks within the construction zone will be closed on the east side of Staples Street.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Ralston Street and Glazebrook Street. Chamberlain Street and Vaky Street are open for local traffic. McCall Street will remain open from Reid Drive to Swantner Drive to allow access to the Lindale Senior Center. Glazebrook Street is open from Swantner Drive to Texan Trail.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Airline Road – Meadowvista Drive to Cimarron Boulevard

The contractor for C&M Equity is constructing a new driveway along Airline Road from Meadowvista Drive to Cimarron Boulevard. The contractor will be implementing temporary lane reductions on the Southbound side of Airline Road to create a safe work area for workers. Work at this location is expected to last several days.

Brownlee Boulevard – Morgan Avenue to Elizabeth Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical equipment upgrades along Brownlee Boulevard. The contractor will be implementing temporary lane closures along Brownlee Boulevard between Morgan Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Lane closures are expected to last one month.

Chaparral Street – at Coopers Alley Intersection

The Spectrum contractor is installing new conduit and coaxial cables to provide communication services along Chaparral Street. The contractor will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes at the intersection of Chaparral Street and Coopers Alley. These closures will be implemented daily and are expected to last 30 days.

Flato Road – Bates Drive and Bear Lane (IPR)

The contractor for the City is implementing a temporary street closure to clean and televise a wastewater line along Flato Road between Bates Drive and Bear Lane. Motorists traveling on Flato Road will be directed around the temporary street closure. Residential and business access will not be affected by the temporary street closure. Maintenance is expected to last 30 days.

Kostoryz Road – at Tiger Lane Intersection

The contractor is installing underground fiber optic cables along Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane. Contractors will be implementing temporary lane closures along the northbound lanes of Kostoryz Road and eastbound lanes of Tiger Lane. Work is expected to last one month.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive

The City contractor will be constructing a raised median along Kostoryz Road from Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive and ADA ramps at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Masterson Drive. Contractors will be implementing temporary left lane closures in the southbound and northbound directions along Kostoryz Road from Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive.

Lipan Street – Coke Street to Culberson Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new waterline on Lipan Street. Lipan Street will be temporarily closed between Coke Street and Culberson Street. Traffic will be directed to use Comanche Street. Residential access will not be affected by temporary street closure. The temporary closure is estimated to last 30 days.

Mexico Street – Comanche Street to Howard Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Lipan Street and Caldwell Street as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Mexico Street is closed between Comanche Street and Howard Street. Work is expected to last one month.

Oso Parkway – Marseille Drive and Beauvais Drive

City Storm Water Maintenance Crews will be replacing drainage infrastructure at a drainage crossing underneath Oso Parkway. City crews will be setting up a temporary full street closure of Oso Parkway to perform maintenance repairs. Message boards and construction signage will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. Residential access will not be affected by the temporary street closure. Maintenance repairs are expected to last 30 days.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Prescott Street (SH 286 Frontage) (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. The construction of the water main is divided into several phases. Construction for the next phase will affect Port Avenue from Horne Road to Tarlton Street. Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lanes. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Tancahua Street – Leopard Street to Lipan Street (Emergency Waterline Repairs)

Tancahua Street from Leopard Street to Lipan Street is closed for emergency waterline repairs. Temporary Lane closures along the existing closure may be required during the repair process.

Businesses within the affected area will maintain driveway access at all times. Water services will continue for all customers along the construction path. Work is expected to last one month.

Timbergate Drive – at Staples Street

The contractor for Spectrum is placing a new underground cable along Timbergate Drive. The contractor will be implementing temporary lane closures on Timbergate Drive East of Staples Street to create a safe work area for workers. Work is expected to last several weeks.

Windward Drive – Whitecap Boulevard to Dead End

AEP Texas implemented a temporary street closure on Windward Drive to locate a short-term electrical substation. Condominium access will be maintained at all times during the closure. Closures are estimated to last three months.

