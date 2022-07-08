Akron officials to host daily briefings, launch incident website amid unrest in city

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will begin hosting daily press briefings next week to provide residents with safety updates amid unrest over the death of Jayland Walker .

They’re also launching a website to serve as a collective hub for all available information regarding the deadly police officer shooting.

The announcement comes as protests have continued in downtown Akron, leading to arrests and city officials reimplementing a curfew on Thursday.

The mayor called for peaceful demonstrations during a video message .

“I know that the situation in Akron is ever-evolving, and our community needs to have the most up to date information as quickly as possible,” Horrigan said. “Our new dedicated site and these daily briefings will help us better commit to our promise of transparency and allow our residents to have a clearer understanding of exactly what is happening as it occurs. I know Akron is hurting right now and there are a lot of questions in our communities. The easier we can make it for everyone to access information and get answers, the better.”

The briefings will start via a Zoom webinar on Monday, July 11.

The briefings will be recorded and available on the website.

