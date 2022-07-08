ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City bicyclist dies from crash injuries

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City man who was critically injured in a June 30th wreck has died from his injuries, Panama City police said Friday.

Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, was struck while riding his bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on June 30.

Through their investigation, officers with the Panama City Police Department learned that Battles was attempting to cross the busy highway and was struck by a westbound vehicle, officials added. Battles was taken to a local hospital but never recovered from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

