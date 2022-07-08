Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday night

Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. The Tigers are letting Schoop take a breather for the early game after eight straight starts. Harold Castro is covering second base Monday afternoon while Jeimer Candelario returns to third base and hits fifth. Schoop figures to return to the lineup for the later game of the twin bill.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO