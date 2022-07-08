Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Goldschmidt is being replaced at first base by Albert Pujols versus Phillies starter Nick Nelson. In 364 plate appearances this season, Goldschmidt has a .340 batting average with a 1.032 OPS, 19 home...
Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. The Tigers are letting Schoop take a breather for the early game after eight straight starts. Harold Castro is covering second base Monday afternoon while Jeimer Candelario returns to third base and hits fifth. Schoop figures to return to the lineup for the later game of the twin bill.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
The Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Kris Bryant on the paternity list Monday. Bryant will be away from the club 1-3 days while on the paternity list. The Rockies recalled outfielder Sam Hilliard from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move. Connor Joe is covering left field in Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. C.J. Cron (wrist) is back from a two-game absence to start on first base and bat third.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will catch at home after William Contreras was given a breather versus their division competition. In a matchup against left-hander Patrick Corbin, our models project d'Arnaud to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher over Romine and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Knizner for 8.2 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,300...
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.5 FanDuel points...
New York Mets utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Davis will handle designated hitting duties after Dominic Smith was benched at home versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Davis to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Kepler is being replaced in right field by Kyle Garlick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 303 plate appearances this season, Kepler has a .238 batting average with a .741 OPS, 9 home runs,...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Braves activated Duvall from the paternity list Monday, but the outfielder remains out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Eddie Rosario is starting in left field again and hitting sixth.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 248 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .237 batting average with a .736 OPS, 6 home runs,...
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 115 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .155 batting average with a .586 OPS, 4...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Turner is being replaced at third base by Max Muncy versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 320 plate appearances this season, Turner has a .246 batting average with a .714 OPS, 8 home...
San Diego Padres infielder Luke Voit is starting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Voit is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Voit for 1.1 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI and...
The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today. Maile has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for...
New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Mets are sitting the lefty-hitting Smith against the Braves' southpaw. Pete Alonso is starting on first base and batting third while J.D. Davis serves as the designated hitter and bats seventh. Alonso is bookended in the order by Francisco Lindor and Mark Canha.
Seattle Mariners infielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Haggerty will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. Dylan Moore moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.5...
