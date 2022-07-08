ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Swimmers gather at Belle Isle to raise funds for fight against cancer

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Hundreds gathered at Belle Isle on Friday morning to swim in the Detroit River for the Swim Across America Motor City Mile.

They had one mission in mind: to fight cancer by raising money for research, prevention and treatment of the disease.

Many of the 130 swimmers got in the shallow water to support their friends or coworkers. Some did it to celebrate their their own victories over the disease. They raised $80,000.

With air temperatures in the high 70s and the sun shining bright, groups of all ages chuckled and smiled as they prepared to hit the Detroit River. Swimmers had the option of taking a half-mile, 1-mile or 2-mile course.

Swimmers as young as 12 gathered at the Belle Isle beach with friends and family. Sand kicked in every direction as swimmers exercised and made other movements to warm up and prepare themselves for the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNDzT_0gZJBv6p00

Brittany Salazar swam not only in honor of other cancer patients, but also herself.  A doctoral candidate at University of Michigan in the cancer biology program, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma two years ago and has been in remission since January 2021.

"I'm really excited to be out here and swim again this year," she said. "I swam last year on kind of short notice and I just think it's a really fantastic event that directly supports Rogel Cancer Center, where I'm getting my training."

This year she swam for 2 miles. Last year, she found out 48 hours before the event and said the weather was not so great, but this year the weather is warmer.

Every donation made at Friday's event supports the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan, which focuses on cancer research.

Since 2019, Swim Across America events in Detroit have raised about $100,000 each. The money helps fund 500 researchers at the center who aim to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with cancer and improve their quality of life.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society . In 2022, it's estimated there will be 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 deaths in the country, an average of 1,670 a day.

Patricia Whener, great aunt to 12-year-old swimmer John McCann and a few other family members, attended.

"It's his first time doing an outdoor event like this," she said. "He just thought it would be a lot of fun, so we're just here to support him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRSoc_0gZJBv6p00

Spartan Aquatic Club had a few members from its organization out showing support and swimming for the cause. They are avid supporters of the event.

Dominick Ducato, 16, of Novi, swam with teammates and described the water as colder than expected. His team participates every year, and he said he's always excited to get in the water.

"It was a little chillier than a pool," he said. "But I liked the course this year a lot compared to other years."

Carolyn Wood, 66, of Detroit, came out to swim a half-mile, and will also swim with Mackinac Island Swim in August. She  swam "on behalf of some employees and friends that have been fighting a battle against cancer, and those that have not survived."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Swimmers gather at Belle Isle to raise funds for fight against cancer

The Detroit Free Press

Insomnia Cookies, offering late-night hours, set to open first Detroit location

The smell of double chocolate chunk cookies and ice cream sandwiches will waft through Wayne State University's campus when Insomnia Cookies opens Tuesday. Insomnia Cookies, which stays open well past midnight, specializes in late-night craving — not just cookies but also ice cream and other baked goods. It's the company's eighth location in Michigan, with others located at Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and other college campuses.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

