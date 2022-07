A 45-foot-tall warehouse is being proposed in Bethlehem Township, immediately adjacent to Palmer Township’s border along Newton Street, and will adversely impact Meadow and Crestview avenues. With the proposed structure and adjacent roadway and loading/parking areas, water runoff onto Palmer’s residential streets and stormwater system will have a massive negative impact, not only on the above-mentioned streets, but the township’s public pool immediately north of this impacted area.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO