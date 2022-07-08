Former Celtics center Aron Baynes working out with teams in Las Vegas - does a Boston reunion make sense?

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Could a reunion with fan favorite Boston Celtics big man Aron Baynes be in the works? Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Baynes is reportedly in Las Vegas, Nevada this week to work out for NBA teams after a long recovery from a severe injury to his spine sustained in the Olympics that left Baynes unable to walk for a time.

“Baynes was in hospitals in Tokyo and Brisbane for nearly two months last summer as he learned to walk again,” related Windhorst. “He returned to playing basketball only in January after grueling weeks regaining his strength through daily physical therapy and is now ready to show teams his progress.”

At present, we have not heard any word of interest from his former team, but if Baynes were able to play after such a severe injury, there is both a need for his sort of player on the team and a familiarity with several current Celtics and head coach Ime Udoka from their time together on the San Antonio Spurs as well.

Fans ought to temper their expectations given the severity of Baynes’ injury and his age — at 35, a year younger than Al Horford — but even if he doesn’t make a return to Boston, we are pulling for All of Australia to defy the odds and latch on with a team for one more go at the league.

