Three juveniles arrested following police chase in Opelika

UPDATE 07/08/2022 5:30 p.m. – According to the Opelika Police Department, three juvenile suspects are in custody following police chase.

According to a news release from the police department, the arrests follow the closure of N. 8th Street at 2nd Avenue earlier in the day, due to a heavy police presence in the area.

Police said the incident began at about 1:58 p.m. on July 8, 2022, in the area of S. 4th Avenue, when officers received a report of gun shots being fired in the area.

Officers responding to the scene encountered a vehicle described by a witness as the suspect vehicle involved in the shots fired incident, and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle speed away from the scene, leading officers on a chase.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and North 8th Street. Three suspects were in the vehicle, two ran away on foot while the driver was taken into custody.

The two who fled the scene were arrested a short time later.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

ORIGINAL:

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Opelika Police are responding to an incident on N. 8th Street. According to police, N. 8th Street at 2nd Avenue is currently shut down.

Officers are on scene investigating an incident that occurred in the area, according to police. Further details are not available at this time.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.

