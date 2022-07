He may never hit the top of the Billboard Country Music charts, but Bobby Labonte is the proud owner of a new hit record in Nashville. The NASCAR Hall of Famer is now 2-0 racing in Music City, earning his first Superstar Racing Experience win Saturday night at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville. Labonte has raced at the Fairgrounds track just one other time, in 1996 in a Busch Series event, and won that race as well.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO