Car Sense with North Georgia Toyota: The Toyota 4-Runner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Roanoke Avenue to wires down from a tree falling onto the roadway on Saturday night. Fire crews and EPB arrived at the scene to find two large trees in the roadway with power lines lying beneath the trees.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man was shot after getting into an argument at a Taco Bell in Chattanooga Monday afternoon, CPD confirmed. The man encountered a vehicle in the parking lot and had an argument with a man inside of it, CPD says. During the argument, CPD says...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tekeia Clay was not shot, but she is one of Chattanooga's most recent victim of gun violence. Over the weekend, police announced Clay had died from injuries she got on Tuesday, June 28th. That's when she was driving near the tunnels on Brainerd Road under Missionary...
According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Blood Assurance says a new facility in Northwest Georgia will create a one-stop-shop for saving lives. Fort Oglethorpe's city council approved the request to build a new donation center on Monday night. It will go up at 3811 Battlefield Parkway, and replace the smaller, current...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — James and LaTricia Schobert from Consumer Credit Counseling of Chattanooga discuss smart shopping amid rising prices. Stay connected with Consumer Credit Counseling of Chattanooga. 800-459-2227. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — At 8:45pm on Saturday, a homeowner called 911 reporting lightning had struck the back of their home, according to Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene and reported that the back porch of the home was on fire. Tri-Community VFD requested for additional...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Watch for wide loads on Chattanooga streets this weekend. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says several trucks will be transporting very large equipment across the city to the Gestamp plant. This begins Saturday and will continue through Monday, with one massive load each day, which...
With the recent gun violence in Chattanooga, many involving young people, several organizations came together at Miller Park to make sure there is a safe place for people to go on the weekends. "It's always important to come out and support something positive in the community" says Martin. Chattanooga resident,...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Floyd County after police found the remains of more than 60 animals, malnourished dogs and a marijuana grow operation. Floyd County police said they busted the marijuana harvesting operation at a home in the former mill village of Shannon Thursday.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. CFD says the man has been found and the search is over. CPD say they received a call of a person going into the water and not returning. Officers say they found personal belongings of a man along the Northshore. CPD says the search was...
A Bradley County woman is using her son's death to spread some good. Kim Ledford and her husband Danny experienced a parent's worst nightmare 12 years ago. “They lost their only son Dustin to a drunk driver,” said Amy Teague. Teague is a dear friend and admires how...
CHICKAMAUGA LAKE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck and killed by a boat Wednesday afternoon in Rhea County. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 34-year-old Jordan Matthews was boating with a woman and a child near the Highway 60 bridge in Chickamauga Lake when he fell into the water.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office of North Carolina is investigating a stabbing. Officials say it happened in the Marble Community. The victim was flown out by air ambulance. The Sheriff's Office is looking for Joshua Gibby who has been identified as a person of interest...
MIAMI — A Georgia mother is speaking out after she says American Airlines left her daughter to wander alone in the Miami airport after her flight. Monica Gilliam told ABC News that she booked her 12-year-old daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami last Saturday to visit her father. Gilliam said she received a distressing call.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Stephanie Pearson, Matt Redding and Harold Hill talk about East Brainerd Community Theater’s production of The Music Man, July 15-23. Stay connected with East Brainerd Community Theater. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
DALLAS, Georgia (WGCL) -- A 43-year-old Dallas man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after agents seized 115 gallons of liquid methamphetamine and nearly 9 lbs of crystal methamphetamine that officials say has the potential street value of more than $2.5 million. Officials say DEA, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office...
The Tolbert Street Cemetery belonged to the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming in the 1800s(Image by Forsyth County Government) Correction: This article incorrectly said that the murder of the white woman was unsolved. While one Black man was lynched, two other Black men were also hanged after a trial.
