Redux is a popular solution for state management in React applications. I want to share a way how we can use object notation to check our action types. In most cases, developers use two common ways to iterate through the action types: 'if else' and 'switch' construction. The first approach is to use `if else` construction to check the current action type. When it’s equal to true - we return the new state, when not - we just return the initial state. This is a good approach, but it will not be so nice when we have a couple of different actions.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO