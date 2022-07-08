How to Get the GCD Of Two Numbers in C

During the course of my iPhone Keyboarding project, I managed to discover “a command line tool to document and describe keyboard shortcuts in a standardized and properly formatted way” called ksc. It's a Python utility that translates natural-language-formatted keyboard commands “command control q” into symbolized and standardized form: ⌃+⌘+Q. Though it's not of particular use to me at this point, with my now well-established Text Replacements and TextExpander Snippets, I realized – being a Python thing – that ksc might work with the iOS/iPadOS shell emulator, a-Shell, and therefore, that a Siri Shortcut for converting plain language input to formatted key commands might be a cinch, and it was!
