How to Get the GCD Of Two Numbers in C

The “Why do you want this job?” question is the best one to use to your advantage. Employers want to learn about your motivation to interview for a specific job. It's also an excellent opportunity to show off your research into the company. The probability of success increases if you possess the right background, are genuinely interested in the job and company, and can demonstrate your interest. Your elevator pitch will ring true if you are undoubtedly excited about the opportunity. Conversely, your answers will ring hollow if you aren't going after the job for the right reasons.

