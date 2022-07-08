ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

A Fourth of July celebration

By RVP Editor
The Independent Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVilla Park Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2801 held its Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4. The...

www.theindependentnewspapers.com

kanecountyconnects.com

‘Block Party in a Box’ Rolled Out to Elgin Residents

The City of Elgin announces its ‘Block Party in a Box’ is available for reservations. The ‘Block Party in a Box’ (BPB) is a trailer filled with all things necessary to host a block party and get to know your neighbors: tables, chairs, pop-up tents, entertainment and yard games, barricades and safety signs. The BPB is free to reserve, and City staff will handle drop-off and pick-up. The BPB can be reserved as part of the block party special events permit process at cityofelgin.org/blockparty.
ELGIN, IL
downtowncl.org

Downtown Crystal Lake – “Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street RECEIVES 2022 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITATION”

“We are proud of this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement.”
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Baking a name for herself: Woodstock resident launches J&G Pastries

When Jessica Cook was enrolled in a home economics class at Hoffman Estates High School, the students each made a mini cheesecake. “I loved the response when I gave it […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper as a writer in 2018. A 26-year resident of Woodstock, she taught English, American history, and religion to junior high students at St. Mary School for nine years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
wjol.com

Joliet woman shares the magic of nature with winning photo

Joliet resident Michelle Wendling’s photo of sunlight streaming through trees at Hadley Valley Preserve won June’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The contest will continue with monthly winners through Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Wendling) Joliet resident...
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
nwi.life

City of Hammond Festival of the Lakes Launch Party 2022

The City of Hammond hosted a launch party to kick off its 18th annual Festival of the Lakes event. The party was held at Byway Brewery in Hammond and featured excellent music by the Blue Submarine band as well as delicious food and beverages from Byway Brewery. The start of the Festival of the Lakes was a major hit seeing how many people attended to enjoy great food, drinks, and company.
HAMMOND, IN
wgnradio.com

The Kane County Cougars plan to host the world’s largest dog wedding

Chairman, CEO, President, and Owner of the Kane County Cougars Dr. Bob Froehlich joins Steve Dale, to discuss how he came to own the Cougars, his passion for baseball, as well as the things the Kane County Cougars do for the community. Later, he talks about his Diamonds in the Ruff event in which they will attempt to have the world’s largest dog wedding on Sunday, October 2 at the ballpark.
KANE COUNTY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Merrillville to update comprehensive plan

MERRILLVILLE — After more than two decades without an update, Merrillville’s comprehensive plan is due for a refresh. The town has issued a request for proposals and qualifications (RFP) from firms interested in developing a new comprehensive plan that will guide development, redevelopment and capital improvements for at least the next decade in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Benefit concert for Highland Park massacre victims brings neighbors together at distillery

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- As a community tries to heal following the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a benefit concert as held at a distillery in the neighboring town of Highwood Friday evening. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the concert brought together people around music to raise money for shooting victims and their families. And those people grieved together. "It's devastating – just devastating," said 28 Mile Distilling Co. owner and Highwood alderman Eric Falberg, "and in order to recover, the way to recover is to be with others."  Falberg believes music is a great...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

The New... and Greatly Improved Cantigny

It is a seemingly odd juxtaposition, the grit and valor of war showcased amid sensational gardens that offer peace and serenity. Nicely sequestered from neighborhoods and traffic, pastoral Cantigny Park is a place unlike any other. It got more so, thanks to a nearly completed $60 million renovation. The park’s...
CHICAGO, IL
point2homes.com

200 Gates Street, Elburn, Kane County, IL, 60119

Great family home just a block from downtown Elburn! Enjoy the huge country kitchen with hardwood floors, center island and eating area. Laundry and half bath just off of kitchen. Family room and dining room combine to make a nice-sized living space, with new carpeting and tons of natural light! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. Enjoy the summer evenings on the front porch. Fenced-in yard, Byerhof Park is right across the street! Basement provides plenty of storage space! Radon mitigation system already installed! Roof - 2016; HVAC - 2020; Windows - 2021; Hot water heater - 2019; Water softener - 2019; New carpet - 2021; Dishwasher - 2022.
ELBURN, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
Effingham Radio

Boil Order Issued For Glenwood, Oakwood

The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order for the following streets:. South Glenwood and South Oakwood from Dogwood to the dead end on both sides. The City of Effingham Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
EFFINGHAM, IL
fox32chicago.com

First round of $500 monthly payments distributed to Chicago residents

CHICAGO - Chicago's monthly cash assistance program got underway Monday with the first $500 monthly payments going out to low-income households who faced financial hardship during the pandemic. The cash payments are funded through the $31.5 million Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which gives 5,000 Chicago households $500 cash payments every...
CHICAGO, IL

