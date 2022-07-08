ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher-Titus holding emergency training exercise

NORWALK — Fisher-Titus will be participating in an Emergency Training exercise Tuesday.

The drill will take place at the Huron County Fairgrounds with volunteers being transported to Fisher-Titus as patients.

In addition to Fisher-Titus Emergency Department staff, North Central EMS and other local agencies will also be participating in Tuesday’s drill that will simulate a mass casualty incident. The public may see activity related to this exercise near the Fairgrounds and the Fisher-Titus Emergency Department.

Fisher-Titus conducts several drills each year to prepare for different types of emergency situations. In addition to being valuable in preparing for real-life crises, two drills per year are required by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

