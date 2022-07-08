Immigrant Rights Group Calls for DOJ Intervention on Abbott Border Stunt
By Fernando Ramirez
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday “authorizing and empowering” the National Guard Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend migrants and return them to the border. The nonprofit immigrant rights group RAICES called the move an unlawful political stunt that stokes anti-immigrant fear and...
EXCLUSIVE — AUSTIN, Texas — The Republican-led states of Arizona and Texas have dispatched dozens of buses carrying migrants from border towns to Washington, D.C., state officials told the Washington Examiner. More than 2,500 people who were released from Border Patrol custody after illegally crossing from Mexico have...
Texas taxpayers are paying the price for Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally to Washington, D.C. As of June 7, $2.9 million in taxpayer funds have sent only 1,778 immigrants to the nation's capital, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents – and the figure is expected to rise as more buses have already been deployed and Abbott shows no signs of slowing the stunt.
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has criticized Republican Governor Gregg Abbott after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) once again requested that people cut down on their energy use on Monday. O'Rourke, who is challenging Abbott in November, reacted to ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, asking Texans...
The sheriff of Bexar County, which contains San Antonio, has expressed his disappointment and anger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for turning the tractor-trailer tragedy into “one big campaign stunt”.Sheriff Javier Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing Mr Abbott of using the trailer tragedy – in which at least 53 migrants lost their lives — to gain political points.Hours after the victims were found “stacked” inside a tractor-trailer southwest of San Antonio’s downtown on Monday night amid 103F temperatures, Mr Abbott blamed the deaths on Mr Biden and his immigration policies. “These deaths are...
Hundreds of migrants suspected to have entered the country illegally were seen Thursday wandering the side of a highway in Eagle Pass, Texas, a small town just east of the Rio Grande on the Mexican border, a video taken by Texas law enforcement showed. Between August and May Border Patrol...
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
A new and aggressive legal arm of the Heritage Foundation is demanding that the Homeland Security Department cough up long-hidden details of its investigation into mounted border agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian immigrants in September.
The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Supreme Court rules Biden administration can end "remain in Mexico" policy, sending case back to a Texas court" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week, a Monday report states. The figure is the total number of arrests across five regions of the US-Mexico border within the six-day period ending on July 9, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart.
Jul. 12, 2022 - 08:00 - Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss growing calls from the GOP to ensure the safety of Supreme Court justices and the implications of the COVID vaccine mandate on the military.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a death row inmate in Georgia who is challenging the state's lethal injection protocol and seeks to die by firing squad -- a method not currently authorized in the state.
For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick slammed the Biden administration for lax border policies on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, calling out press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's "flat out lie" that the U.S. southern border is closed and saying the administration has a "culture of death." LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: When I hear Jean-Pierre...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was in discussions with the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that person declined to answer or respond to Trump’s call. Instead the person alerted their lawyer who contacted the committee. The committee has notified the Justice Department. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said. The disclosure by Cheney is not the first time the panel has raised concerns about witnesses being contacted by Trump’s team in ways that could reflect or at least create the appearance of inappropriate influence. It divulged examples last week of other times witnesses have received outreach from Trump allies, some suggesting he was aware they were talking to the committee, ahead of testimony before the panel.
