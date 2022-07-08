ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigrant Rights Group Calls for DOJ Intervention on Abbott Border Stunt

By Fernando Ramirez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday “authorizing and empowering” the National Guard Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend migrants and return them to the border. The nonprofit immigrant rights group RAICES called the move an unlawful political stunt that stokes anti-immigrant fear and...

Dado Molina
3d ago

How dare this guy do his job correctly and protect his citizens by sending these "illegals" back to where they came from, what is he thinking? (just being facetious)

Irene Rodriguez
4d ago

Have your President and Vice President bothered to visit the border? They travel around the world, why not the southern border?

OViS HERDER1
3d ago

What stunt? Oh you mean the stunt how this administration just opens the border for all to enter without permission?

