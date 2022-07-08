Immigrant Rights Group Calls for DOJ Intervention on Abbott Border Stunt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was in discussions with the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that person declined to answer or respond to Trump’s call. Instead the person alerted their lawyer who contacted the committee. The committee has notified the Justice Department. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said. The disclosure by Cheney is not the first time the panel has raised concerns about witnesses being contacted by Trump’s team in ways that could reflect or at least create the appearance of inappropriate influence. It divulged examples last week of other times witnesses have received outreach from Trump allies, some suggesting he was aware they were talking to the committee, ahead of testimony before the panel.

