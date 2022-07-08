ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Second Farmer Boys Location Planned for Henderson

By Post By: Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 4 days ago
Photo: Official

With more than 100 locations in California, Nevada, and Arizona, fast food chain Farmer Boys, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, is about to expand in Henderson. The chain already has one location operating there, and plans drawn up by the company show a second, which will open at 3431 St Rose Pkwy.

Farmer Boys’ menu offers considerable variety in its fast food offerings: to begin with, there are ten different burgers, including the Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough Cheeseburger, the Bacon Boy, and the Barn Burger (A 1/4 lb. 100% USDA fire-grilled pure beef patty, sliced jalapenos, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese, and our house-made Fiery Farmer’s Sauce on a locally baked toasted sesame seed bun).

A number of breakfast choices are also featured, including burritos and sandwiches like the Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito (3 cage-free eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, hash browns, fresh salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, sausage, and country ham) and the 2-Egg Breakfast Sandwich. Other breakfast meals include the Hot Cakes Platter and the California Omelet.

On top of all this, Farmer Boys offers a selection of salads, sandwiches, and sides like Zucchini Sticks and Onion Rings. For dessert, have a shake in one of four classic flavors: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and Cookies & Cream.

What Now Las Vegas was unable to reach a representative of Farmer Boys this week. No opening date has been announced for the chain’s second Henderson location.

