Maryland State

MD Awards $127.6M To Expand Broadband Access, Hogan Says

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded $127.6 million in grants to increase high-speed internet access across the state, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

An estimated 15,000 households that are unserved or underserved are expected to gain broadband access through the grants from the office’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said.

Grants provided to community and educational organizations will also provide devices and equipment to K-12 students.

Overall, the state has pledged $400 million to expand broadband access, Hogan said. In Maryland, more than 95% of households are now connected.

“Our goal is to ensure universal broadband to everyone in every single corner of the state,” he said. “Connect Maryland is the game-changing initiative that is going to help us get there, and it is one more way that we are changing Maryland for the better.”

Connect Maryland provides grans through the following progams:

  • The Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program offers between $1 million and $10 million to local jurisdictions or their Internet Service Providers to construct new broadband networks. Matching funds are required.
  • The Neighborhood Connect Broadband Grant Program gives local jurisdictions and providers between $50,000 and $500,000 to extend existing networks. Matching funds are required in some instances.
  • The Connected Communities Program gives between $25,000 and $250,000 to local nonprofits to create Gap Networks and Community Networks for low-to-moderate income households.
  • The Maryland Emergency Education Relief Grant provides grants between $50,000 and $350,000 to schools, libraries and other institutions to help students without internet access or devices to connect in classrooms.

In 2017, Hogan created the Office of Rural Broadband within the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to reach underserved rural areas.

Last year, it was rebranded as the Office of Statewide Broadband to focus on all areas of Maryland.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here .

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Muggy With Storms Likely Later On

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a soaking rain early this morning, we are drying out across the state. A few showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible this afternoon, but any activity should be pretty isolated. Temperatures are running about 10° cooler than yesterday. After a high of 93° on Wednesday in Baltimore, we’re headed for the low 80s this afternoon. It’s still very humid, though, and we won’t see relief in that department until the weekend. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wet weather will be off and on from the second half of our Friday into the first half of our Saturday.  Isolated heavy rain is possible, but severe weather will likely not be a factor. Sunday and Monday are still the bright spots of the seven-day forecast.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Rain Will Create Flooding Conditions In The Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clouds and humid conditions hung around Baltimore on Friday. Thunderstorms may create very heavy rain over parts of Maryland overnight and into Saturday morning. A flood watch will go into effect at 11 p.m. Friday and remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Rain amounts will vary from place to place. Most areas will likely pick up 1 inch to over 3 inches of rain.  These levels of rain are enough to cause flooding issues, especially if 2 or more inches fall within one or two hours.   People should be very careful driving at night when the heaviest rains are expected to occur. At this point, that rainfall is projected to happen between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday.   By late afternoon, the rains will shift south and drier air will filter in, which will make for a more pleasant Saturday night, especially over Northern Maryland.  Sunday will come with some sunshine, lower humidity, and a dry breeze will make for a very pleasant end to the weekend.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny, Cloudy Friday Before Rain Moves In At Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was a much cooler and rather cloudy day, but no rain was reported in most areas. There will be some patchy clouds overnight, and some local fog is possible Friday morning as we have rather light winds. Most of Friday will feature sun and clouds and warmer temperatures, but rain showers will return by later in the evening. Some heavy showers are possible by Saturday morning, although some of our new guidance is showing the heaviest rain and some thunderstorms developing south of the D.C. region. This rain threat will gradually shift into Virginia and the Carolinas by later Saturday, allowing drier air to move into Maryland. This will make for a beautiful, less humid and mainly sunny Sunday! Bring it on! Have a great weekend once that rain clears out!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage

BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake. Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather. Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 —...
BOWIE, MD
