DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Two people were arrested and three more are being sought in a deadly shooting at a Douglasville shopping center last week. Janaya Campbell, 29, and Ismael Gomez, 26, were both booked into separate south Georgia jails since the shooting late last Wednesday. Warrants have also been issued for Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado. All five are wanted in connection to the death of 21-year-old Angel Felix.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO