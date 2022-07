July usually brings New York City’s hottest temperatures, but by following a few tips, everyone can stay cool as cucumbers while having fun in the sun. New Yorkers should remember that while higher temperatures provide opportunities for both kids and adults to get out of small apartments, intensely hot days also can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and sunburns that require medical help.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO