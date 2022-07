GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot at a shopping plaza on Phillips Avenue Monday night. 911 communications said a call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. about an assault near the Family Dollar at the Renaissance Shops. Multiple police cars were at the scene. WFMY News 2 crews saw an SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO