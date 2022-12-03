ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC's founder Colonel Sanders' home of 25 years is on the market for $9 million— see inside

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

  • The Kentucky home where Colonel Sanders and his wife Claudia lived is now for sale.
  • The home is listed alongside a restaurant formerly run by the couple, who also founded KFC.
  • Buyers will also get personal memorabilia of Colonel Sanders.
A piece of fast food history is for sale in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
The property once belonged to the late Colonel Harland Sanders, famous for founding KFC and developing the original secret recipe.
Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Sanders' likeness is now synonymous with the brand and appears on the restaurant's logo. The founder, who died in 1980, has been portrayed by actors including Norm Macdonald, Jason Alexander, Jim Gaffigan, and Reba McEntire in ad campaigns.
The Colonel's image is owned by KFC, but the buyer of this property will also receive the trademark and likeness of his late wife, Claudia Sanders.
The Sanders moved to the Shelbyville house in 1959, where they also relocated the KFC headquarters.
Three acres are for sale, encompassing both the 5,000-square-foot house the couple lived in and a 25,000-square-foot restaurant.
The same year they moved, Sanders opened the Claudia Sanders Dinner House.
"Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband's success in business. And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands," listing agent Jonathan Klunk said in a statement.
The restaurant, which is still open, is reportedly known for classic southern food including rolls and creamed spinach pies.
Source: The Courier Journal

The Sanders ran the restaurant themselves until they retired in the 1970s, when it was taken over by the Settles, family friends of the couple.
"The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles. The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand," another listing agent Morgan Hancock said in a statement.
The family is looking for a buyer who will not only maintain the restaurant and the dishes its known for, but possibly expand the Claudia Sanders brand, Hancock said.
The restaurant includes multiple seating areas, a porch, and an upstairs bar.
The house, which was the primary residence of Claudia and Colonel Sanders for 25 years, comes with some other memorabilia that might be tempting to fans of the brands.
"There is so much rich history included in this sale; it is exciting to think about the potential that lies ahead for the right buyer — to honor and protect this legacy and grow the brand even further," Klunk said.
One of these historic documents is a 1972 letter from former President Richard Nixon to Colonel Sanders thanking the Colonel for how much he "contributed to one of the greatest landslides in American political history."
Colonel Sanders' original Kentucky Colonel certificate is also part of the sale.
The sale also includes personal items like Sanders' money clip, bible, watch, and other trinkets from the estate.
According to the listing, the property was last renovated in 1999.
The sale is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate.
There's no price listed for the property, so interested buyers must contact listing agents to make offers.
See the full listing, below.
See Listing

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

