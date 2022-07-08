ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

8 Saints free agents signed by other teams this offseason

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Saints lost a couple of high-profile free agents this offseason, with big-time players like Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams leaving for hefty contract offers from other teams. But they weren’t the only departures from New Orleans in the spring. Eight former Saints players landed with new rosters — we’ll run through the list in just a moment, and you can find the nine unsigned former Saints free agents here.

An interesting wrinkle here is that only two of them could play against their old team during the 2022 season. Williams’ Ravens will visit the Saints for a prime-time Monday night game on Nov. 7, which has the makings of a pivotal midseason matchup in Week 9. The only other departed free agent, backup defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, could suit up against the Saints twice if he makes the cut with the Atlanta Falcons.

So don’t expect to see many former Saints playing against New Orleans in the near future. Armstead, for example, could see the Saints again in 2023 if the Miami Dolphins end the 2022 season with the same divisional ranking; if that’s not the case, he won’t see his old team again until 2025.

Here’s the full list of Saints free agent losses from 2022:

