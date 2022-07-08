ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Norwegian Sun to resume Alaska cruises on July 14

By Andrea Zelinski
travelweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwegian Sun is expected to resume operations on July 14 after striking a small iceberg in Alaska on June 25, causing the line to shorten a...

www.travelweekly.com

#Cruise#Norwegian Escape#Seattle#Vehicles#The Norwegian Sun#Ncl
