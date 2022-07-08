Norwegian Sun to resume Alaska cruises on July 14

Tire shaving, or truing, is something that you don't hear much about these days, and it's increasingly difficult to find any tire shops that even know what it is, let alone how to do it. Yet, with many hot-rodders opting for bias-ply tires, and just as many people going racing, it's more essential than ever. Few bias-ply tires are perfectly round or well-balanced, and if you want your traditional hot rod or race car to perform as well as it can and should, it pays to shave and balance them. The same is true for truck tires fitted to duallies and recreational vehicles.

