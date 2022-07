(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Division of Water Resources is reopening its website, hoping to get Utahns to conserve water through some peer pressure. The Report Water Waste website fields complaints and compliments about a neighbor’s water use. Residents can either put businesses and neighbors on blast, or give them props for how they water their lawns and whether they fix things like broken sprinklers. Reported issues are forwarded to local water districts to investigate.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO