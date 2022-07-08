ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchburg, NJ

18th Annual RVCC Foundation Golf Classic Raises Over $127,000

raritanval.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RVCC Foundation raised over $127,000 at the 18th Annual RVCC Foundation Golf Classic, held June 20 at the Copper Hill Country Club in Ringoes. The RVCC Foundation is the fundraising arm of Raritan Valley Community College. It provides the resources that enable the College to enhance its programs beyond public...

www.raritanval.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County, NJ
Society
Somerset County, NJ
Sports
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Raritan, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Society
City
Branchburg, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

New ‘Epic’ milkshake and specialty dessert spot in NJ

Rolled ice cream, epic milkshakes, and more mouthwatering desserts are all being sold at Even More Epic in Somerville. Kevin Trimarchi first opened Epic Cookies in Somerville and now has expanded to take over the space that was formerly Rita’s only steps away from Epic Cookies. They are offering some incredible cakes, just look at these, for example:
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

West Caldwell Shopping Center Sells for $47M

Essex Mall, a 189,773 square foot grocery-anchored shopping center in West Caldwell, New Jersey, was recently sold for $47 million. Located along the busy Bloomfield Avenue, Essex Mall is 97% leased with several long-term tenants and is anchored by Stop & Shop and Marshalls. Other tenants include a variety of restaurants and service-oriented businesses, along with PNC Bank, Compassion First, Twisterz, and a 24/7 pet hospital.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
NY1

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and former Willowbrook employee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of Willowbrook

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and the co-chair of the Willowbrook Committee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of the infamous Willowbrook State School. Goodman saved her daughter Margaret from the institution and has been fighting ever since. Margaret is now 66 years old and living with dignity. Goodman discusses...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#Rvcc#Professional Golf#Charity#Title Sponsor#White
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowning Bergen County Boy, 3, Pulled From Pool

A drowning 3-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center early Monday afternoon. Hospital staff tried to resuscitate the child, who was in cardiac arrest as police escorted the ambulance from the home on Forest Avenue in Rochelle Park shortly after 1:30 p.m.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Charities
94.5 PST

Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
FORT LEE, NJ
Paterson Times

Fair Lawn woman hurt in Paterson shooting

A woman from Fair Lawn was hurt in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 27-year-old, was struck by gunfire at an unknown location in Paterson. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at around 6 a.m., police said.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. residents killed in I-80 van crash in Pa.

The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

High school student killed, 3 others injured in tragic Rutherford, NJ crash

RUTHERFORD — A 17-year-old Rutherford High School student is dead and three others are in the hospital after a horrific crash on Friday. Rutherford police said that the students' two-door BMW sedan crashed into a utility pole on Marginal Road around 3 p.m. Friday, NorthJersey.com reported. The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.
RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy