A charge transfer framework that describes supramolecular interactions governing structure and properties of 2D perovskites

By Xiaoming Zhao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elucidation of structure-to-function relationships for two-dimensional (2D) hybrid perovskites remains a primary challenge for engineering efficient perovskite-based devices. By combining insights from theory and experiment, we describe the introduction of bifunctional ligandsÂ that are capable of making strong hydrogen bonds within the organic bilayer. We find that stronger intermolecular interactions...

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Physicists discover a 'family' of robust, superconducting graphene structures

When it comes to graphene, it appears that superconductivity runs in the family. Graphene is a single-atom-thin material that can be exfoliated from the same graphite that is found in pencil lead. The ultrathin material is made entirely from carbon atoms that are arranged in a simple hexagonal pattern, similar to that of chicken wire. Since its isolation in 2004, graphene has been found to embody numerous remarkable properties in its single-layer form.
PHYSICS
Topological electronic structure of YbMgBi and CaMgBi

Zintl compounds have been extensively studied for their outstanding thermoelectric properties, but their electronic structure remains largely unexplored. Here, we present a detailed investigation of the electronic structure of the isostructural thermopower materials YbMg2Bi2 and CaMg2Bi2 using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and density functional theory (DFT). The ARPES results show a significantly smaller Fermi surface and Fermi velocity in CaMg2Bi2 than in YbMg2Bi2. Our ARPES results also reveal that in the case of YbMg2Bi2, Yb-4f states reside well below the Fermi level and likely have a negligible impact on transport properties. To properly model the position of 4f-states, as well as the overall electronic structure, a Hubbard U at the Yb sites and spin-orbit coupling (SOC) have to be included in the DFT calculations. The theoretical results reveal that both materials belong to a Z2 topological class and host topological surface states around EF. Due to the intrinsic hole doping, the topological states reside above the Fermi level, inaccessible by ARPES. Our results also suggest that in addition to SOC, vacancies and the resulting hole doping play an important role in the transport properties of these materials.
CHEMISTRY
Biomolecular condensates within cells found to have structure

Every cell contains millions of protein molecules. Some of them have the ability to phase-separate to form non-membrane-bound compartments, called biomolecular condensates, inside a cell. It has long been assumed that there was no further structure underlying these condensates, only solution-soluble proteins. A research group led by Rohit Pappu, the...
SCIENCE
Expanding chemical space by para-Câˆ’H arylation of arenes

Biaryl scaffolds are privileged templates used in the discovery and design of therapeutics with high affinity and specificity for a broad range of protein targets. Biaryls are found in the structures of therapeutics, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, neurological and antihypertensive drugs. However, existing synthetic routes to biphenyls rely on traditional coupling approaches that require both arenes to be prefunctionalized with halides or pseudohalides with the desired regiochemistry. Therefore, the coupling of drug fragments may be challenging via conventional approaches. As an attractive alternative, directed Câˆ’H activation has the potential to be a versatile tool to form para-substituted biphenyl motifs selectively. However, existing C"“H arylation protocols are not suitable for drug entities as they are hindered by catalyst deactivation by polar and delicate functionalities present alongside the instability of macrocyclic intermediates required for para-Câˆ’H activation. To address this challenge, we have developed a robust catalytic system that displays unique efficacy towards para-arylation of highly functionalized substrates such as drug entities, giving access to structurally diversified biaryl scaffolds. This diversification process provides access to an expanded chemical space for further exploration in drug discovery. Further, the applicability of the transformation is realized through the synthesis of drug molecules bearing a biphenyl fragment. Computational and experimental mechanistic studies further provide insight into the catalytic cycle operative in this versatile Câˆ’H arylation protocol.
CHEMISTRY
SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE
Science
Chemistry
Landmark Webb telescope releases first science image — astronomers are in awe

Galaxies from near the dawn of time pepper the deepest-ever look into the night sky. You have full access to this article via your institution. The wait is over. The first scientific image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has dropped, and astronomers are mesmerized. US President Joe Biden released the historic picture, which is the deepest astronomical image of the distant Universe, during a press conference at the White House on Monday. NASA will publish more images on 12 July.
ASTRONOMY
Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
SCIENCE
Active control of dielectric nanoparticle optical resonance through electrical charging

A novel method for active control of resonance position of dielectric nanoparticles by increasing the excess charges carried by the nanoparticles is proposed in this paper. We show that as the excess charges carried by the particle increase, the oscillation frequency of excess charges will gradually increase, when it is equal to the incident frequency, resonance occurs due to resonant excitation of the excess charges. What is more, the formula of charges carried by an individual particle required to excite the resonance at any wavelength position is proposed. The resonance position can be directly controlled by means of particle charging, and the enhancement of resonance intensity is more obvious. This work has opened new avenues for the active control of plasmon resonances, which shows great promise for realizing tunable optical properties of dielectric nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
Concurrent anxiety in patients with major depression and cerebral serotonin 4 receptor binding. A NeuroPharm-1 study

Concurrent anxiety is frequent in major depressive disorder and a shared pathophysiological mechanism between anxiety and other depressive symptoms is plausible. The serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) has been implicated in both depression and anxiety. This is the first study to investigate the association between the cerebral 5-HT4R binding and anxiety in patients with depression before and after antidepressant treatment and the association to treatment response. Ninety-one drug-free patients with depression were positron emission tomography scanned with the 5-HT4R ligand [11C]-SB207145. Depression severity and concurrent anxiety was measured at baseline and throughout 8"‰weeks of antidepressant treatment. Anxiety measures included four domains: anxiety/somatization factor score; Generalized Anxiety Disorder 10-items (GAD-10) score; anxiety/somatization factor score â‰¥7 (anxious depression) and syndromal anxious depression. Forty patients were rescanned at week 8. At baseline, we found a negative association between global 5-HT4R binding and both GAD-10 score (p"‰<"‰0.01) and anxiety/somatization factor score (p"‰="‰0.06). Further, remitters had a higher baseline anxiety/somatization factor score compared with non-responders (p"‰="‰0.04). At rescan, patients with syndromal anxious depression had a greater change in binding relative to patients with non-syndromal depression (p"‰="‰0.04). Concurrent anxiety in patients with depression measured by GAD-10 score and anxiety/somatization factor score is negatively associated with cerebral 5-HT4R binding. A lower binding may represent a subtype with reduced natural resilience against anxiety in a depressed state, and concurrent anxiety may influence the effect on the 5-HT4R from serotonergic antidepressants. The 5-HT4R is a promising neuroreceptor for further understanding the underpinnings of concurrent anxiety in patients with depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
CHEMISTRY
Assessment of physiological and electrochemical effects of a repurposed zinc dithiocarbamate complex on Acinetobacter baumannii biofilms

Acinetobacter baumannii is an infectious agent of global proportion and concern, partly due to its proficiency in development of antibiotic resistance phenotypes and biofilm formation. Dithiocarbamates (DTC) have been identified as possible alternatives to the current antimicrobials. We report here the evaluation of several DTC-metal complexes against A. baumannii planktonic cells and biofilms. Among the DTC-metal complexes and DTCs tested, ZnL1 (N-methyl-1-phenyldithiocarbamato-S,S"² Zn(II)), originally designed as an antitumor agent, is effective against biofilm forming A. baumannii. A MIC value of 12.5Â ÂµM, comparable to that of Gentamicin (5Â ÂµM) was measured for planktonic cells in tryptic soy broth. Spectroscopy, microscopy and biochemical analyses reveal cell membrane degradation and leakage after treatment with ZnL1. Bioelectrochemical analyses show that ZnL1 reduces biofilm formation and decreases extracellular respiration of pre-formed biofilms, as corroborated by microscopic analyses. Due to the affinity of Zn to cells and the metal chelating nature of L1 ligand, we hypothesize ZnL1 could alter metalloprotein functions in the membranes of A. baumannii cells, leading to altered redox balance. Results indicate that the DTC-Zn metal complex is an effective antimicrobial agent against early A. baumannii biofilms under laboratory conditions.
CANCER
Broader-species receptor binding and structural bases of Omicron SARS-CoV-2 to both mouse and palm-civet ACE2s

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 carries multiple unusual mutations, particularly in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) protein. Moreover, host-adapting mutations, such as residues 493, 498, and 501, were also observed in the Omicron RBD, which indicates that it is necessary to evaluate the interspecies transmission risk of the Omicron variant. Herein, we evaluated the interspecies recognition of the Omicron BA.1 and Delta RBDs by 27 ACE2 orthologs, including humans. We found that Omicron BA.1 expanded its receptor binding spectra to palm-civet, rodents, more bats (least horseshoe bat and greater horseshoe bat) and lesser hedgehog tenrec. Additionally, we determined the cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure of the Omicron BA.1"‰S protein complexed with mouse ACE2 (mACE2) and the crystal structure of Omicron RBD complexed with palm-civet ACE2 (cvACE2). Several key residues for the host range have been identified. These results suggest that surveillance should be enhanced on the Omicron variant for its broader-species receptor binding to prevent spillover and expansion of reservoir hosts for a prolonged pandemic.
CHINA
Terahertz thermal curve analysis for label-free identification of pathogens

In this study, we perform a thermal curve analysis with terahertz (THz) metamaterials to develop a label-free identification tool for pathogens such as bacteria and yeasts. The resonant frequency of the metasensor coated with a bacterial layer changes as a function of temperature; this provides a unique fingerprint specific to the individual microbial species without the use of fluorescent dyes and antibodies. Differential thermal curves obtained from the temperature-dependent resonance exhibit the peaks consistent with bacterial phases, such as growth, thermal inactivation, DNA denaturation, and cell wall destruction. In addition, we can distinguish gram-negative bacteria from gram-positive bacteria which show strong peaks in the temperature range of cell wall destruction. Finally, we perform THz melting curve analysis on the mixture of bacterial species in which the pathogenic bacteria are successfully distinguished from each other, which is essential for practical clinical and environmental applications such as in blood culture.
SCIENCE
Engineering nonlinear optical phenomena by arbitrarily manipulating the phase relationships among the relevant optical fields

Nonlinear optical processes are intrinsically dominated by the phase relationships among the relevant electromagnetic fields, including the phase of nonlinear polarization produced in them. If one can arbitrarily manipulate these phase relationships at a variety of desired interaction lengths, direct and highly designable manipulations for the nonlinear optical phenomenon could be achieved. Here, we report a proof-of-principle experiment in which a high-order Raman-resonant four-wave-mixing process is used as a representative nonlinear optical process and is tailored to a variety of targets by implementing such arbitrary manipulations of the phase relationships in the nonlinear optical process. We show that the output energy is accumulated to a specific, intentionally selected Raman mode on demand; and at the opposite extreme, we can also distribute the output energy equally over broad high-order Raman modes in the form of a frequency comb. This concept in nonlinear optical processes enables an attractive optical technology: a single-frequency tunable laser broadly covering the vacuum ultraviolet region, which will pave the way to frontiers in atomic-molecular-optical physics in the vacuum ultraviolet region.
SCIENCE
TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Author Correction: Formative pluripotent stem cells show features of epiblast cells poised for gastrulation

We apologize for the mistake of correspondence email address of Wei Xie. The correct information is as follows. This correction does not affect the conclusion of the work. Correspondence: Wei Xie (xiewei121@tsinghua.edu.cn) or Lei Li (lil@ioz.ac.cn) These authors contributed equally: Xiaoxiao Wang, Yunlong Xiang, Yang Yu. State Key Laboratory of...
SCIENCE
Graphene oxide bulk material reinforced by heterophase platelets with multiscale interface crosslinking

Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced GO possess robust mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Their nanocomposites have been extensively explored for applications in diverse fields. However, due to the high flexibility and weak interlayer interactions of GO nanosheets, the flexural mechanical properties of GO-based composites, especially in bulk materials, are largely constrained, which hinders their performance in practical applications. Here, inspired by the amorphous/crystalline feature of the heterophase within nacreous platelets, we present a centimetre-sized, GO-based bulk material consisting of building blocks of GO and amorphous/crystalline leaf-like MnO2 hexagon nanosheets adhered together with polymer-based crosslinkers. These building blocks are stacked and hot-pressed with further crosslinking between the layers to form a GO/MnO2-based layered (GML) bulk material. The resultant GML bulk material exhibits a flexural strength of 231.2"‰MPa. Moreover, the material exhibits sufficient fracture toughness and strong impact resistance while being light in weight. Experimental and numerical analyses indicate that the ordered heterophase structure and synergetic crosslinking interactions across multiscale interfaces lead to the superior mechanical properties of the material. These results are expected to provide insights into the design of structural materials and potential applications of high-performance GO-based bulk materials in aerospace, biomedicine and electronics.
CHEMISTRY

